Bridgerton Creator Chris Van Dusen Hints At Season 2 Of This Period Drama; Read Details

American producer Shonda Rhimes once again has the audiences hooked to her new period drama Bridgerton. While season one has just ended, fans are already eager to know when Bridgerton season 2 is going to release. Read further ahead to know if there is going to be a second season to this show.

Also read | R-rated 'Deadpool 3' In Works For The MCU With Ryan Reynolds, Confirms Kevin Feige

Also read | Naya Rivera Quiz: Find Out If You Are The Ultimate Fan Of This 'Glee' Star

Bridgerton season 2 release details

Is there a Bridgerton season 2?

According to a report by Cosmopolitan UK, creator of Bridgerton, Chris Van Dusen, has said that he would love to make a second season of the show. He also said that, currently, they are focused on the first season. He also hinted that there are eight books and eight Bridgerton siblings so there are chances that the creators may make eight seasons of the show. The show is set against the backdrop of Regency London. The following parts of the novel also tell the story of the other Bridgerton siblings who are on their way to find love.

According to a report by Elle, the release date of Bridgerton season 2 is uncertain as of now. It is likely to be based on the second book from the novel series which is titled as The Viscount Who Loved Me. The filming of the same was expected to begin in May 2020 at Uxbridge. But due to the coronavirus pandemic and keeping the health concerns of all those involved in the making of the show, the shooting has now been postponed to 2022.

The first season of Bridgerton revolves around Bridgerton's eldest daughter Daphne and her love affair with Simon. It is based on the first part of Julia Quinn's novel series titled The Duke and I. Daphne is on her journey to find love and on the way, she falls in love with the Duke of Hastings himself with whom she shares a rocky relationship. Fans of the show have loved the main pair of Daphne and Simon from the first season.

Bridgerton premiered on Netflix on December 25, 2020. Bridgerton cast includes Adjoa Andoh, Jonathan Bailey, Ruby Barker, Sabrina Bartlett, Harriet Cains, Regé-Jean Page and Phoebe Dynevor among others. It will be exciting to see which of these actors will be seen in the upcoming season 2 of the show.

Also read | Mark Wahlberg Shares A Tip From His '2:30 A.m.' Workout; Netizens React

Also read | Vanessa Kirby Reacts On Tom Cruise's COVID-19 Rant On 'Mission: Impossible 7' Set

Image courtesy: @bridgertonnetflix Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.