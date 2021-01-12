Vanessa Kirby Reacts On Tom Cruise's COVID-19 Rant On 'Mission: Impossible 7' Set

Around a month ago, audio of Tom Cruise shouting on a member on Mission: Impossible 7 set for breaching coronavirus or COVID-19 protocols went viral on the internet. People put their opinions on social media platforms, with some backing the actor while others talking against him. Now, his co-star Vanessa Kirby has shared her thoughts on the incident.

Mission: Impossible 7 star Vanessa Kirby reacts to Tom Cruise’s COVID-19 Rant

In a recent interview with Extra, Vanessa Kirby supported Tom Cruise’s COVID-19 Rant on Mission: Impossible 7 set. She said that she thinks being safe is the message for everybody. Her sister is part of the assistant director’s team, and one of the first to return on set in July 2020.

The actor mentioned that for her, seeing her sister doing the work on the ground and every day coming home from sets and everything going well was all inspiring. Kirby stated that the whole entertainment industry has been shut down including cinemas, theatres, and film sets. She noted that seeing her sister go and do it and be one of the first ones up gave her hope.

Vanessa Kirby made her debut in the franchise with Mission: Impossible – Fallout in 2018. She will be reprising her role as Alanna Mitsopolis aka White Widow in the next installment. Her character was a black-market arms dealer, revealed as the daughter of “Max,” the supporting villain in the original 1996 movie.

Talking about returning to Mission: Impossible 7 set, the actor said she has not gone back yet. She mentioned that she thinks it starts up next week again. Kirby asserted that she is “really excited” about the stunts in the projects which are already grabbing limelights. She expressed that she thinks with every Tom Cruise movie in the M: I series, the stunts get riskier and there are ones in the latest film that have been terrifying. Vanessa Kirby mentioned that there are many more to be filmed and it is a pleasure for all of them to be back.

Written and directed by Christopher McQuarrie, the untitled seventh film in the Mission: Impossible franchise has Tom Cruise reprising Ethan Hunt. Ving Rhames, Henry Czerny, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Angela Bassett, and Frederick Schmidt, will also play their roles from the previous movies. Hayley Atwell, Pom Klementieff, Shea Whigham, and Esai Morales, are also set to make their debut in this Tom Cruise's movies as they join the franchise. The project is currently under filming in London. Mission: Impossible 7 is expected to release in theatres on November 4, 2022.

