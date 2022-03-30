‘Bridgerton’ Season 2 Creates Opening Weekend Viewing Record On Streaming Giant Netflix

As Netflix recently unveiled the list of weekly top 10 shows from March 21-27, it was revealed that the American period drama series, Bridgerton Season 2 topped the list while setting Netflix's opening weekend viewing record. Created by Chris Van Dusen, the series is among the most-loved shows online and the fans are currently enjoying the second season of the show.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, it was revealed that only after three days of its premiere, Bridgerton season 2 earned 193 million hours of viewing time worldwide which turned out to be the highest for any English-language Netflix series in its first three days. Bridgerton season 2 made it to the top 10 in 92 of the 93 countries. It was also the second-highest opening weekend total of all Netflix series, as revealed by the outlet. Here's the list of top ten shows and movies of the week on Netflix.

Week of March 21-27, 2022

Top 10 TV (English)

1. Bridgerton: Season 2

2. Is It Cake?: Season 1

3. Bridgerton: Season 1

4. Top Boy: Season 2

5. Inventing Anna: Limited Series

6. The Last Kingdom: Season 5

7. Pieces of Her: Season 1

8. Top Boy: Season 1

9. Bad Vegan: Fame. Fraud. Fugitives.: Limited Series

10. Human Resources: Season 1

Top 10 Films (English)

1. The Adam Project

2. Rescued by Ruby

3. Gemini Man

4. Windfall

5. John Wick: Chapter 2

6. The Dead Don’t Die

7. 6 Underground

8. A Walk Among The Tombstones

9. Shrek

10. Despicable Me 2

Top 10 Films (Non-English)

1. Black Crab

2. In Good Hands

3. Without Saying Goodbye

4. ’83

5. The Bombardment

6. Restless

7. Through My Window

8. Today We Fix The World

9. The Pirates: The Last Royal Treasure

10. Love Like the Falling Petals

Top 10 TV (Non-English)

1. Business Proposal: Season 1

2. Twenty Five Twenty One: Season 1

3. Café con aroma de mujer: Season 1

4. Forecasting Love and Weather: Season 1

5. Cracow Monsters: Season 1

6. Juvenile Justice: Season 1

7. All of Us Are Dead: Season 1

8. Yo Soy Betty La Fea: Season 1

9. Thirty-Nine: Season 1

10. Pedal to Metal: Season 1

More about Bridgerton

The series debuted on Netflix in December 2020 and received amazing reviews from the audience which led to the renewal of the show for a second season. The notable cast of the shows includes prominent actors namely Adjoa Andoh as Lady Danbury, Lorraine Ashbourne as Mrs Varley, Ruby Barker as Marina Thompson, Jonathan Bailey as Anthony, Bessie Carter as Prudence Featherington, Ruth Gemmell as Violet, Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington, Claudia Jessie as Eloise Bridgerton, Luke Newton as Colin Bridgerton, Polly Walker as Portia, Simone Ashley as Kathani “Kate” Sharma, Rupert Young as Lord Jack Featherington, Regé-Jean Page as Simon Basset, Duke of Hastings, Phoebe Dynevor as Daphne Bridgerton, etc. Bridgerton 2 featured on 25 March 2022 on Netflix with eight episodes. The makers recently revealed that the third season of the show is in development.

Image: Instagram/@bridgertonnetflix