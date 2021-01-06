Bridgerton Star Rege-Jean Page Tells Fans Not To Expect Happy Ending For Show's Lead Pair

One of the most recently released web series on Netflix, Bridgerton is grabbing a lot of attention worldwide. Viewers of the series are loving the plot and the chemistry between the lead characters Simon and Daphne. Rege-Jean Page who played the character of Simon in Bridgerton has warned the fans of the show that they should not expect a happy ending for their favourite couple just yet. Read ahead to know more about Bridgerton spoilers.

Bridgerton season 2 spoilers

In an interview with TV Guide, Rege-Jean Page who plays the character of Simon has warned the fans of Bridgerton that they should not yet expect a happy ending for Simon and Daphne. It took Simon and Daphne to confess to their feelings to each other but this does not mean they won't face hardships ahead. He has also hinted that the couple might break up.

Rege-Jean Page said that he does not believe in paradise. But the romance genre makes you believe in one. The part of the package is one expects a happy ending. The season 2 of the show is yet to be approved by Netflix.

Simin and Daphne pretended to be going out with each other initially. But they fell in love with each other as well. They confessed their feelings for each other in the fifth episode of the series also. At the end of the season, the couple tied the knot.

Simon and Daphne had to go to severe lengths to save their relationship and come out stronger at the end of the tunnel. Page also elaborated what he loved about the characters in the series. He said that the characters are constantly evolving. He went on to say that Simon and Daphne got married when were very young. They have to face a lot more now and mature through it all.

Bridgerton is based on the novel series authored by Julia Quinn. The first season of the show premiered on Netflix on December 25, 2020. It revolves around eight close-knit siblings who belong to the powerful Bridgerton family and their attempts to find love. The show is set in Regency London. Bridgerton cast is been widely loved by the audiences because of their performances. Bridgerton cast includes Adjoa Andoh, Lorraine Ashbourne, Jonathan Bailey, Sabrina Bartlett, Harriet Cains and Phoebe Dynevor among others.

Image courtesy- @bridgertonnetflix Instagram

