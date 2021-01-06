What Happened To Kim And Kanye? Details About Kim Kardashian And Kanye West's Divorce

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have been one of the most popular couples in the entertainment industry for quite some time now. However, there seems to be trouble in paradise for the power couple. According to a report by pagesix.com, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are all set to get divorced after almost seven years of marriage. Ever since this surprising news started doing the rounds on the internet, a lot of people have been curious to know about what happened to Kim and Kanye. Several people have also been wondering about Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's divorce. Here is a look at what happened to Kim and Kanye’s marriage and what lies ahead for the duo.

What happened to Kim and Kanye?

According to the report, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's divorce is imminent. The couple is keeping this news low key but their journey as a couple seems to be over added the report. Kim Kardashian has not been wearing her wedding ring for quite some time now and Kanye also stayed at his Wyoming ranch over the holidays instead of spending time with the Kardashian family. The couple has been living their separate lives since past few weeks and has been quietly getting things sorted out so they can have a divorce.

Also Read | Who Is Laura Wasser? Learn More About Kim Kardashian's Divorce Lawyer

Also Read | Are Van Jones And Kim Kardashian Dating? Fans React To Kim's Separation From Kanye

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's relationship

Kim Kardashian is serious about taking the bar exam to become a lawyer. She is also serious about her prison reform campaign. On the other hand, Kanye is talking about running for the US presidency and the diva seems to have had enough of it. Kanye West had mentioned about getting divorced with Kim Kardashian in July last year on his official Twitter handle He had shared that he was trying to get divorced since Kim consulted with rapper Meek Mill over prison reform. He had also called Kim Kardashian’s momager Kris Jenner as “Kris Jong-Un” and claimed that they were trying to get him into psychiatric treatment.

Also Read | Kim Kardashian, Kanye West's Six-year-long Marriage To End: Report

Kim Kardashian's lawyer

The report mentions that Kim Kardashian has also hired a lawyer for her divorce with Kanye West. Kim Kardashian's lawyer is Laura Wasser. They are currently in settlement talks, the report mentioned. They are yet to decide how their properties would be divided. She had previously hired Wasser for her divorce with Kris Humphries. Laura Wasser has previously represented Angelina Jolie, Britney Spears and Johnny Depp.

Also Read | Kim Kardashian Is 'OK' With Kanye West Living Away From Her And Kids In Wyoming: Reports

Kim Kardashian's marriage

Kim Kardashian's marriages before Kanye West were short-lived. She was previously married twice before tying the knot with Kanye in 2014. She first married music producer Damon Thomas in 2000 when she was just 19 years old. Their marriage lasted for three years from 2000 to 2003. Her second marriage was with the basketball player Kris Humphries in 2011 which lasted just 72 days. According to a report by capitalfm.com, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's relationship started in 2012 before they got married in 2014.

Image Credits: Kim Kardashian and kanyethegoatwest Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.