Tanya Roberts' Partner Lance O'Brien Reveals Actor's Cause Of Death; Read Details

After being mistakenly declared dead, Tanya Roberts passed away on January 4, 2021, at the age of 65. Her death was confirmed by her publicist Mike Pingel to E! News. Lance O’Brien, her 18-year domestic partner recently revealed Tanya’s cause of death after his ‘terrible’ final hours. Recalling the day, Lance said that he was shocked when he received the phone call from Cedars-Sinai Medical Center on Monday night as they confirmed her passing. Lance revealed to the outlet that Tanya’s ‘cause of death was from a urinary tract infection, which spread to her other organs such as kidney, gallbladder, liver and then bloodstream’.

Lance O'Brien opens up about Tanya Roberts' death

Her publicist Mike also confirmed that the James Bond actor did not test positive for coronavirus, however, earlier Lance while speaking to NBC News stated that Tanya may have been experiencing COVID-19 related symptoms. In the phone interview, Lance described Tanya as ‘the epitome of health and vitality’. Tanya Roberts' partner Lance recalled the days leading up to her passing.

As per the reports by the E! News, Lance said that Tanya was not feeling well after coming home from a walk with her pet on December 23, 2020. She collapsed at her residence in Los Angeles. He explained that gradually things got worse and she was admitted at Cedars-Sinai. On Monday, i.e. January 4, 2021, Cedars-Sinai called him in the late evening to inform about her passing away.

Lance was not able to see Tanya in the hospital due to COVID-19 restrictions. However, he was allowed to visit her on Sunday, i.e. January 3, 2021, when her condition was worsened. According to the outlet, Mike was at the hospital on January 5, 2021, with Lance to pick up Tanya’s personal belongings. While speaking about her death, Lance said that Tanya Roberts was his soulmate and his best friend. He said that they have not been apart for two days in the years they spent together.

Tanya was popular for her role in 1985’s A View to a Kill where she played the geologist Stacey Sutton. She has appeared in fantasy films such as The Beastmaster and Hearts and Armour. She has also been featured in 1998’s That ‘70s Show where she played Donna’s mother Midge.

