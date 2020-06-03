'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' Team Donates $100,000 To National Bail Fund Network

Last week, the news of the brutal murder of a 46-year-old African-American man named George Floyd by four police officers was all over the media. Ever since then, many people have been taking to social media agitating against the same. Many celebrities have also come out against the same in the fight against racism. The cast of the popular show Brooklyn Nine-Nine recently donated $100,000 to the National Bail Fund.

Team of Brooklyn Nine-Nine makes a donation

The team of the popular American show Brooklyn Nine-Nine announced that they have made the donation. The donation made to the National Bail Fund is of $100,000. In a statement released by show creator Dan Goor, it was mentioned that the entire Brooklyn Nine-Nine cast and showrunners “condemn the murder of George Floyd and support the many people who are protesting police brutality nationally. Together we have made a $100,000 donation to The National Bail Fund Network”.

Take a look at Dan Goor’s tweet here:

The same news came in just after Brooklyn Nine-Nine actor Stephanie Beatriz shared that she is donating $10,000 to the same fund. Earlier this week, even co-star Griffin Newman did the same. Many people across the world have been criticising shows like Brooklyn Nine-Nine for their sympathetic nature towards the portrayal of policemen. They claim that such shows have been showing policemen in a very sympathetic light despite several cases of police brutality.

George Floyd was a 46-year-old African-American man who was brutally murdered by a police officer in Minneapolis, Minnesota, earlier last week. As seen in the various videos doing the rounds on the internet, the police officer had kneeled on George Floyd’s neck even after he pleaded that he could not breathe and then stopped moving. In the same video, the police officer was seen ignoring Floyd's cries.

George Floyd’s death has caused a worldwide stir and has rounded discussions on the subject of racism once again. Ever since the news has been out, many protestors have been gathering in Minneapolis at the spot where George Floyd was killed. The police officer, Derek Chauvin, has also been fired as informed by Mayor Jacob Frey. The protests have been going on not just in America but also in various parts of the world and all over social media.

