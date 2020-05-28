Brooklyn Nine-Nine Vs CID: Character Breakdown For Its Indian Version

Brooklyn Nine-Nine is a popular American sitcom that follows Ray Holt and his team of diverse and quirky detectives trying to solve crimes in Brooklyn, New York City. A lot of Indian fans of the show have often tried coming up with character breakdowns for the Indian version of the series. Here is who would have played what character had CID been the Indian version of Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine as CID: Who would have played which character?

Senior Inspector Abhijeet as Detective Jake Peralta. Jake is an overconfident and arrogant but talented NYPD detective stationed in Brooklyn. He is the main protagonist of the show. Abhijeet is a Senior Inspector in the CID office and works under ACP Pradyuman.

Inspector Daya as Sergeant Terry Jeffords. Terry is also one of the main characters of B99 and is a linebacker of a man who has lost his nerve because he cannot imagine not seeing his baby girls growing up. Daya is a senior officer at the CID office and works under the ACP.

ALSO READ | Brooklyn Nine-Nine Episode 6 Had Shades Of Love & Friendship Along With #Peraltiago Feels

ACP Pradyuman as Captain Ray Holt. Ray is the current Captain of the 99th Precinct and was formerly a uniformed officer. He is strict, a hard worker, and a stickler for rules. ACP Pradyuman is the main character and the commanding officer in CID.

Inspector Freddy as Detective Charles Boyle. Charles is the precinct's workhorse. Inspector Fredy is one of the officers at the CID office and works under the ACP but is answerable to Abhijeet as well.

Inspector Purvi as Amy Santiago. Amy is a sergeant and is looking for a mentor to achieve her dream of being the youngest person to be promoted as Captain. Inspector Purvi is also one of the officers at the CID office.

ALSO READ | Brooklyn Nine-Nine's Jake Peralta 'predicted' Effects Of Coronavirus Pandemic, Fans Say

Dr Tarika as Rosa Diaz. Rosa is a smart, tough and mysterious detective at the unit. Tarika works as one of the assistants of Dr Salunke at the CID lab.

Pankaj as Norm Scully. Norm is an older detective of the precinct and is quite lazy. Pankaj is one of the officers who work at the CID office. Lastly, there can be no one like Gina Linetti.

My mother cried the day I was born, because she knew she would never be better than me. Ain’t nobody like her 👸👸👸 pic.twitter.com/7C4Vw91kKR — GA (@GrandeArsenal) May 27, 2020

ALSO READ | 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' Makers Might Incorporate A COVID-19 Theme In The Upcoming Season

Jumping on the Brooklyn Nine-Nine as CID wagon a long time ago, AIB made a video of the intro song B99. The video features the CID officers in a B99-like promo video. The team captioned the post, "cool cool cool cool cool cool cool cool cool cool". [sic]

ALSO READ | Melissa Fumero Talks About Jake And Amy's Baby Journey On 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.