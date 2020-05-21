Stephanie Beatriz Takes Over Brooklyn Nine-Nine's Instagram; Poses Questions From Show

Stephanie Beatriz aka Rosa Diaz recently took over Brooklyn Nine-Nine official Instagram handle to have a little chat with the show's fans. The actor posed some questions to the fans using the question-answer sticker on Instagram. Stephanie Beatriz asked the fans seven interesting questions, all of which had four options to answer from. Take a look at the Instagram stories here.

ALSO READ | Melissa Fumero talks about Jake and Amy's baby journey on 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine'

Brooklyn Nine-Nine quiz with Stephanie Beatriz

Stephanie Beatriz can be seen wearing a black top with flower patterns on it. She had applied some bright pink eyeshadow and completed the look with a cute pendant around her neck. She read out all the questions as the sticker with options was also added to each story.

The first question asked by Stephanie was 'What director does Rosa have a secret love for?'. The options to the question were Nancy Meyers, Greta Gerwig, Guillermo Del Toro, and Nora Ephron. Here is the question as posed by Stephanie:

Answer: Nancy Meyers

The second question that Stephanie asked was also related to her character Rosa Diaz. She asked, "Which of these schools did Rosa NOT attend?". Beatriz made sure that she stressed the word 'NOT' so that there were no mistakes made by fans in answering the question. The options are Ballet School, Culinary School, Medical School and Business School.

Answer: Culinary School (While Rosa Diaz can be seen doing ballet in an episode, she mentions the other two in passing)

ALSO READ | When will 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' Season 8 premiere? Read details here

The third question posed by Stephanie was 'Who is Jake Peralta's favourite singer?'. The four options given to this are Beyonce, Katy Perry, Taylor Swift and Dua Lipa. While Jake claims it to be Jay Z, the lie detector test tells otherwise:

Answer: Taylor Swift

ALSO READ | 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' makers might incorporate a COVID-19 theme in the upcoming season

Stephanie's next question is about Brooklyn Nine-Nine's favourite maniac Adrian Pimento. She asks 'How many years has Adrian Pimento been undercover?'. The options are 12, 10, 5 and 2.

Answer: 12 years

The fifth question posed by Stephanie Beatriz is related to Jake Peralta's friend and favourite perpetrator Doug Judy. She asks the name of Doug Judy's sister. The options are Moody Judy, Trudy Judy, Rudy Judy and He does not have a sister.

Answer: Trudy Judy

If fans remember Charles Boyle and his food truck, here is the question for you. 'What did Charles sell from his food truck?' asks Stephanie Beatriz. The options are a perfect slice of pizza, a perfect meatball sandwich, a perfect bagel or a perfect ice cream sandwich.

Answer: Perfect meatball sandwich

ALSO READ | Brooklyn Nine-Nine's Jake Peralta 'predicted' effects of Coronavirus pandemic, fans say

The last question on this quiz on Brooklyn Nine-Nine Instagram is related to Gina Linetti. Stephanie asks 'What was the name of Gina's dance troupe?'. The options are Floorgasm, Enigma, Dance-versity and Flying Linettis.

Answer: Floorgasm

ALSO READ | Brooklyn Nine-Nine: It's Charles vs Terry & Holt vs Wuntch as Peratiago gets good news

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.