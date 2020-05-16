Netflix Uncovers Striking Similarity Between 'F.R.I.E.N.D.S' And 'Brooklyn 99', Fans React

Netflix India’s Instagram account made a surprising revelation and fans were shocked to know about it. Friends, which was released several years ago, is still a popular show even today. Similarly, Brooklyn Nine-Nine is among the most-watched shows as well. Hence when Netflix displayed a certain similarity between the two, fans were delighted to find found such a shocking revelation.

Netflix uncovers striking similarity between F.R.I.E.N.D.S and Brooklyn 99

Friends was one of the most popular sitcoms and had several key moments in the span of the show. One such scene was where Monica tells Rachel that she is going to get married on May 15. The pair of Chandler and Monica was loved by Friends fans who affectionately named them Mondler. Similarly, in Brooklyn Nine-Nine a similar occurrence happened. Brooklyn Nine-Nine is one of the most loved shows in current times and thus a shocking revelation was made by Amy when she announced that she is going to marry Jake on May 15.

Netflix posted the picture and thus hinted at the similarity of scenes between both the shows. Both the couples in Friends and Brooklyn Nine-Nine are two of the most loved on-screen couples among fans. Hence upon finding out this striking similarity, fans were stunned to know that both the couples got married on May 15. Fans poured in with their positive comments mentioning how grateful they are to Netflix for pointing out this amazing coincidence.

Both the shows, Friends and Brooklyn Nine-Nine, have a huge fan following despite different storylines. Friends, on one hand, revolves around the lives of a few friends living in New York. These friends share hilarious life sequences and try to cope with life as it comes in their respective fields of interest. Brooklyn Nine-Nine, on the other hand, is a crime comedy show, where all the main characters are police officers. The show also deals with crime and has the suspense factor in every episode, however, the show got immensely popular due to its hilarious approach and laid back scenes. Finding out the favourite couples from both series got married on the same day gave fans a huge moment of bliss to cherish, which was evident from the comments section.

