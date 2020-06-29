'Bulbbul' Ending Explained: Does Bulbbul Get Her Revenge On The Three Brothers?

Bulbbul released on Netflix on June 24, 2020, and since has garnered a lot of appreciation and praises from the audience. Bulbbul on Netflix is currently trending on number one in India. The movie ending was not only entertaining but also very unexpected. Due to the various flashbacks and alternate timelines, the film's conclusion seems to have left many fans and audiences confused.

ALSO READ | Scars are stories: 'Bulbbul' director Anvita Dutt

Bulbbul ending

The ending twist in Bulbbul story starts with Mahendra horrifyingly raping Bulbbul. He is enjoying her pain and distraught and does not realise that he is suffocating her, as he is too busy in his own pleasure. While in the act, he accidentally suffocates Bulbbul. As soon as this happens, the background changes and the sky turns pinkish and the moon turns blood red. Bulbbul comes back to life again, visibly changed.

Next morning, her sister-in-law, who realises that Mahendra had physically assaulted Bulbbul, goes to her room. She is alive and well and the sister-in-law dresses her, reiterating the fact that he is a little insane so she must let it go as large manors have large secrets. Dr Sudip also comes and checks the wounds on her legs. He realises that there are fresh wounds as well.

ALSO READ | Actor Tripti Dimri opens up about her life in Delhi & her latest Netflix film 'Bulbbul'

Bulbbul ending explained

Dr Sudip tries to leave as soon as possible but is stopped by Satya, who thinks he is the one who is murdering men in the village. Bulbbul comes and saves him, killing the driver of the carriage as well. Satya and Sudip end up in a fight and the torches that they are swinging at each other create a huge forest fire.

Bulbbul is then seen swinging on the trees and climbing to find the topmost tree. She is described by many as a goddess as she can be seen killing the men in the village. One by one, people come to know how men who used to attack innocent women were killed by Bulbbul. Everything is ignited around them when Satya realises that the chudail is his childhood friend. Bulbbul can be seen getting engulfed in flames as a drop of tears rolls from her eye.

ALSO READ | Parambrata Chattopadhyay on doing few Hindi films & playing an idealist in 'Bulbbul'

The movie's story then shifts to one year later. Indranil visits the haveli again. He can be seen saying that he is scared of turning into Mahendra and even more worried that he is already like him. He also claims that the blood on their family's hands will never go away. The last scene is of Indranil lying on the bed trying to sleep when he hears a whisper of his name. He opens his eye to see Bulbbul standing in front of him, a ghost of a smile on her face as sparks of fire come on his cheek, indicating that the fire only made her stronger. She is ready to take her revenge on him.

ALSO READ | Parambrata Chattopadhyay on his role in 'Bulbbul': "I play a man on mission"

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.