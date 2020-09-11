Meghan Markle Won't Be Returning To Screen With Netflix Deal, To Focus On Production House

Meghan Markle will not be returning to acting as part of a Netflix deal signed by her and Prince Harry. According to reports, the landmark deal will see the royal couple producing a wide range of content — documentaries, docu-series, movies, scripted shows, and children’s content — under their new, yet-to-be-named production company. The Suit actor gave up her career when she married Prince Harry in 2018 and became a part of the British royal family.

No coming back for Duchess Meghan

While announcing the Netflix deal, Meghan and Harry promised to make 'impactful content that unlocks action' and explores subjects like mental health. The royal couple will also be producing an animated series about women, a nature documentary and shows on community service.

According to the Mirror, Meghan and Harry left as working members of the family with everyone's best wishes and the Netflix deals will be scrutinized by the royal household as per the couple's earlier agreement.

Meghan Markle recently narrated the Disney Plus docuseries Elephants, while Prince Harry has partnered with Oprah Winfrey for an Apple+ docuseries about mental health. He also made a surprise appearance in Netflix’s Rising Phoenix trailer which tells the story about Paralympic Games.

Netflix's joint CEO Reed Hastings told CNBC that the main focus for the couple will be to become producers and start a production house. He added that the couple has developed a great eye for stories. Meghan and Harry, while announcing the deal, said that their lives have helped them understand the power of human spirit, courage and resilience. The royal couple said that they want to create content that informs but also gives hope.

Earlier, media reports hinted that Meghan and Harry could soon sign a deal with the music streaming platform Spotify for an exclusive original podcast series. As per a report in the Mirror, the music streaming giant could offer the couple over a million dollars if they agree to do a podcast with them. According to reports, Spotify is currently preparing a detailed offer and will approach the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in the coming weeks to finalise the deal.

