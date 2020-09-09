'Cargo' Movie Review: A Fine Blend Of Sci-fi & Mythology That Is Worth Appreciation

Cargo is a science fiction movie coupled with several mythological references and many life teaching lessons. The film marks the directorial debut of Arati Kadav and stars Vikrant Massey and Shweta Tripathi in lead roles. The movie is available to watch on Netflix. Here is a review about how the sci-fi film has done and if it is worth watching.

The plot of the film Cargo

The movie revolves around Prahastha (Vikrant Massey) and Yuvishka (Shweta Tripathi) who help dead people transit into their afterlife. They make the deceased ready for a reincarnation. But since both the characters have very different approaches towards the process, they did not start off on a good note. While Prahastha would use machines and technologies to help the soul in reincarnation and in transmission, Yuvishka used simple tools to solve complex problems.

Eventually, Prahastha starts appreciating Yuvishka’s, who is his assistant, power to heal the dead. Together they start transmitting many dead people and help them transit faster and the plot delivers many life lessons through the stories of the lead characters.

What works for the film?

The concept of transiting a soul to a different plane after a person has passed away is intriguing and novel for the Indian film industry. The performance of the actors throughout the series looked effortless and Arati Kadav has done a good job as a debut director. The life lessons delivered through the stories of the characters are crisp and are an interesting take on life. The dark comedy elements are maintained throughout the film and make it a good watch.

What does not work for the film?

For some people, the pace might not work. At several places, the plot seemed to have slowed down a lot. While it does not drag at any point, the pace of the movie does occasionally seem slowed down with too many pauses between dialogue delivery.

Final thoughts on the film

Cargo is an interesting take on life after death. The film is a blend of science fiction and mythology using all the information we have about the afterlife and makes for a fun watch. The film must be watched for the crisp writing style, direction and acting performance of the lead characters. This indie film is worth appreciation and must not be missed out on.

Rating 3.5/ 5

