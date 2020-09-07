'Cargo' Trailer: Vikrant Massey Starrer Gets Thumbs Up From Netizens

The makers of the space flick Cargo have finally unveiled the trailer of the movie. The film is helmed by Arati Kadav and stars Vikrant Massey and Shweta Tripathi in the lead roles. The movie will be streaming on the OTT platform Netflix from September 9, 2020. The trailer of the film has now managed to impress the netizens due to its unique concept and they have given a thumbs up to the same. Here are some of the reactions of the fans to the Cargo trailer.

Cargo trailer reactions

A user hailed the trailer of the movie to be a new concept. She also called Vikrant as an 'underrated gem'. She also stated that she hopes that this movie will give the Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare actor the acceptance as a lead actor in the industry. Take a look at the reaction of the fan.

I just watched Cargo trailer. This looks completely new concept. Vikrant Massry is an underrated gem. Hope #Cargo will give him acceptance among audience as a lead actor. #Netflix #VikrantMassey #GoCargo @NetflixIndia pic.twitter.com/YUiLdCItWs — Dilbar (@Dilbar80832917) September 7, 2020

Another fan shared a still from the trailer which shows Vikrant and Shweta's character holding hands while being seated on the spaceship. The fan shared the same with a red heart emoji. Take a look at the reaction.

A fan wrote how he got the idea that Vikrant may be portraying the role of a 'modern-day Yamraj' in the movie. He further wrote that he is extremely excited about the movie. The fan also wished Vikrant and Shweta for the success of the movie. Take a look at the reaction of the fan.

@masseysahib Sir you seem like you are portraying "Modern day Yamraj" in this trailer!😅



Btw I'm very excited for this movie!!!

Good luck to both of you!!@masseysahib @battatawada ❤️❤️ — Mayur Mohapatra (@MayurMohapatra2) September 7, 2020

Another fan wrote that the trailer looks extremely good. The user also added that she did not expect such a concept with the trailer. Take a look.

WOAH IT LOOKS SOOO GOOD . Nowhere in my mind i expected this trailer — Tanya (@Tanya87602777) September 7, 2020

A fan hailed the film for its amazing concept. The fan further wrote how the OTT streaming platforms have bought so much for the audience in terms of story, content, and artists. The fan called the Cargo trailer superb and stated that he cannot wait for it. The fan also added that he has always loved watching Vikrant and Shweta.

What amazing content. OTT has bought so much for the audience in terms of story, content and artists. Superb. Can’t wait for this. 👏🏻👏🏻 have loved watching Shweta and Vikrant always. — MasterOogwaysFirstDescendant (@NorBlackNorWyt) September 7, 2020

A user wrote how the approach towards the concept of Cargo looks extremely new. The fan added his opinion that adapting to such a complicated genre will be a bit tough for the Indian audience. He stated that the film will be a 'dedicated watch.' Take a look.

This approach looks so new. Adapting such complicated genre will be a bit tough for India. This will surely be a dedicated watch. Waiting to see #Cargo! — The Harshal Gandhi (@harshalgandhi28) September 7, 2020

