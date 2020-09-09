'Cargo' Movie Review: Netizens Say 'Definitely An Attempt Worth Appreciation'

Vikrant Massey and Shweta Tripathi starrer Cargo released on Netflix today, and netizens have flooded Twitter and other social media platforms with their reviews. The movie had created a buzz among the netizens ever since its trailer release and fans of the actors had been intrigued to watch the film soon.

The critics have given a positive response to the film and have appreciated the acting performances in this science fiction movie. Here is how netizens received the film.

Cargo Movie Review by netizens

Twitter got flooded with netizens expressing how much they liked the film. Several netizens praised the concept of the film and wrote that Hindi cinema needs more of these films and series. Several netizens wrote that they feel that projects like these must be supported in order to encourage producers to support novel ideas. Check out some of the fan tweets below.

The special appearances! I literally screamed when I saw @ritwikbhowmikk sharing screen with Vikrant & Shweta! Three absolute favorites!❤@konkonas ma'am leaves an impact even in a few minutes of role!❤#RohanShah 🤩

What an amazing casting💜💜💜@NetflixIndia #Cargo pic.twitter.com/7Mf8srbZhV — Aayushi🎀 (@30Aayushi) September 9, 2020

It's nice to finally see some original science fiction-fantasy content from India that's not tacky or campy. @AratiKadav's #Cargo is a quirky, thought-provoking, and heartwarming film with elements which are accessible for Indian viewers. pic.twitter.com/kIolJPrHsV — Sajin Shrijith (@SajinShrijith) September 9, 2020

We need more movies and web series like #Cargo and #JL50onSonyLIV. It doesn’t matter what critics say. https://t.co/8ZGXHQg9KI — Sooraj (@zipview) September 8, 2020

Numerous fans appreciated the acting performances of the lead actors in the film. They praised how well Shweta Tripathi and Vikrant Massey have portrayed their characters on the screen. Check out some of the tweets below.

@masseysahib@anuragkashyap72 and the director



Nice👍, absolutely fresh...

Thank you for it.

Hope it reaches a unknown milestone in Indian Cinema. 🙏🙏🙏https://t.co/KZhfjBveNE — Subasis (@Subasis37469442) September 8, 2020

#Cargo on @Netflix A tiny gem of a film with a big idea. And then there are amazing performances by @battatawada & @masseysahib 😍🥰😍 Wonderfully written & directed by @AratiKadav . Already waiting for what she does next with that fascinating mind.https://t.co/S9FXmF3YPN — Taranveer Singh (@taranveer06) September 9, 2020

Several other netizens praised the crisp writing of the film as well as the direction of the film. A netizen wrote that it is “an attempt worth appreciation”. Check out the tweets below.

#Cargo an interesting watch ...@masseysahib and @battatawada u both were 👍 ... Simple n cute SciFi with new kind of a content... Don't miss it.. @NetflixIndia #AartiKadav..

⭐⭐⭐ Bright stars — Cinespeaks (@cinespeaks1) September 9, 2020

The film looks so good, it's not just the performances,the set is also a character and the cut to earth and the way deaths happen are hilarious

And the exposition at the starting frame as #starwars was a great choice

The ad was funny and the way people took the idea in film is ❤️ — Niteesh Madithati (@niteesh_m_v) September 9, 2020

Nice heartwarming sci-fi genre movie with an intriguing plot available on #Netflix. Definitely an attempt worth appreciation #Cargo.@anuragkashyap72 Keep producing and encouraging such movies.https://t.co/nWccOq2aMt — Sundar (@cybercoolie007) September 8, 2020

Another netizen appreciated the starting frame of the film, which looked like Star Wars. Netizens praised the idea and the concept behind the film and the beautiful mythological references given in the movie, which made the plot interesting. A netizen was of the opinion that the movie was an interesting attempt however, it could have been better at a few places. Check out the tweets below.

#Cargo is another interesting attempt in Sci-Fi genre.

Could have been better at places IMO. However, mythological references coupled with beautiful performances by Vikrant Massey and Shweta Tripathi Sharma makes it a decent watch. — Akash (@akispeaks) September 9, 2020

Cargo Review: A Rare Indian Sci-Fi Movie That Shows the Genre’s Potential Cargo Netflix 2020 review: Vikrant Massey and Shweta Tripathi lead Indian sci-fi movie from debutante Arati Kadav, about a rakshas on a spaceship who processes dead humans for reincarnation. — Flictual (@flictual) September 8, 2020

The plot of the film

The film is a science fiction story coupled with several mythological references. The movie talks about what happens after death and how a soul is transmitted into another plane. Vikrant Massey's character as a 'demon' who is tasked with bringing 'cargo' into his dimension. He is joined by Shweta Tripathi's character who heals the souls and helps them in a faster transit into their reality.

Cargo details

Cargo is helmed and written by Arati Kadav and stars Nandu Madhav, Vikrant Massey and Shweta Tripathi in pivotal roles. The film is available to watch on Netflix. Watch the trailer below.

