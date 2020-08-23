These Vikrant Massey's Performances In Supporting Roles Even Over-shadowed The Lead

Vikrant Massey was last seen as Deepika Padukone’s love interest in the film Chhappak. The actor has been a part of several movies as well as top web series. Although Vikrant Massey has mostly played a lot of side roles in his movies and shows, the actor has always stood out for his performances, even as a supporting star. Take a look at some performance by Vikrant Massey, in which he overshadowed the performance of the lead

Vikrant Massey’s movies and web series

Mirzapur

Vikrant Massey starred in the web series Mirzapur alongside actor Ali Fazal. Although Ali Fazal was seen as a leader, his character was overshadowed by Vikrant Massey’s performance. He played the character of Bablu who goes down an evil path just to save his family. The show also starred Pankaj Tripathi, Shriya Pilgaonkar and Shweta Tripathi alongside Ali Fazal and Vikrant Massey.

Lootera

Vikrant Massey was also seen in the movie Lootera, along with actor Ranveer Singh. This movie also marked Vikrant Massey’s debut in Bollywood. Although Ranveer Singh and Sonakshi Sinha were lead characters, the audience loved Vikrant Massey’s eye captivating acting in his supporting role. He played the character of Ranveer Singh’s friend Dev, in the film. Lootera was an adaptation of O'Henry's short story The Last Leaf.

Half Girlfriend

Vikrant Massey played Arjun Kapoor's best friend in the film Half Girlfriend. The film also starred Shraddha Kapoor opposite Arjun. Vikrant Massey played the character of Shailesh in the film, who had a key role in the film. The film was not up to the mark and could not impress the audience, but Vikrant Massey’s character stole the limelight, even though it was for a little time on-screen.

Made in heaven

Another web series in which Vikrant Massey left a mark, despite getting a little time on-screen was Made in Heaven. In one of the episodes, he plays the character of Nawab Khan who reunites with his childhood lover Karan for a few minutes. Although Arjun Mathur was a lead in the show, Vikrant Massey totally owned his screen time leaving a mark.

