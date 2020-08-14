Vikrant Massey And Kriti Kharbanda Team Up For Quirky Comedy Film '14 Phere'

Versatile actors Vikrant Massey and Kriti Kharbanda paired up for the first time for a comedy film 14 Phere which is slated to hit the big screen on July 9, 2021. The film will be directed by Devanshu Singh and penned by Manoj Kalwani. Vikrant Massey shared a small clip-on social media and piqued the curiosity of his fans while describing the forthcoming full of madness and celebrations,

Vikrant Massey & Kriti Kharbanda team up for the first time

The clip opens up with the wedding celebrations of Sanjay which seems to be played by Vikrant and Aditi which will be played by Kriti in the film sitting with a pagdi on the stage and jaunting down the budget for their wedding along with director Devanshu. While noting down the budget the trio fight over the storyline of the film which according to the clip will revolve around the wedding of the two actors and will also showcase “14 pheras” instead of seven. According to film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the shooting of the film will commence from November 2020.

Both the stars will be pairing up for the first time in this quirky, contemporary social comedy that promises to be a complete entertainer—a roller coaster ride with ‘Sanjay’ and ‘Aditi’ on their adventures and misadventures. In a press statement, the Chhapaak actor while expressing his excitement of being a part of the film said, "the script hit me hard, the ideology of the film and the main thought behind the story is something that has been with me, individually. When I heard the script, it felt like two halves becoming one, I would have been a fool to let go of this film. It’s a beautiful story that speaks of very pertinent things relevant in today’s times. I’m really looking forward to working with Kriti. I’ve seen her films and she is a very good actor! Can’t wait to get started!”

While considering the storyline something fun to portray, actress Kriti said in the stamen that she found the script quite promising. Elaborating upon the same, she said, “14 Phere is a socially relevant, promising, fun script on a kick-ass subject. From the moment I heard the script, I found myself extremely excited! It’s led by a great team headed by Devanshu, whose previous work I admire. I absolutely love the character of Aditi that I will be portraying in this film—I think I’ve become Aditi already! I’m looking forward to sharing screen space with Vikrant who’s a terrific actor. Super excited to get started in bringing Aditi to life!”

