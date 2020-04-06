Cardi B Thinks A 'Tiger King' Cast Member Gave Bronx's Tiger Coronavirus; Read More

As the news about a 4-year-old tiger being tested positive for Coronavirus made it to headlines, it created a buzz on social media. The 4-year-old tiger, Nadia, lives at NYC’s Bronx zoo and has reportedly caught the disease from an infected zoo employee. While everyone has been sending their sympathies and well wishes to the tiger and others affected by COVID 19, American rapper, Cardi B took this as an opportunity to give her fans a light-hearted moment.

The rapper has been obsessed with Tiger King for the past few days and came up with her theory of who is behind giving the tiger of Bronx Coronavirus disease.

Read | Cardi B Vents As She Is 'losing Her Mind', Wants To 'dress-up & Get Out' Amid Virus Scare

Read | Cardi B Slams Celebs For Getting Tested Despite Not Showing Any Coronavirus Symptoms

Cardi B thinks 'Tiger King' cast has given Coronavirus to the tiger

The rapper has been obsessing over Tiger King, a crime documentary on Netflix about the life of a zookeeper Joe Exotic who is caught in a murder-for-hire plot. Cardi B commented on a post which shared the news about Nadia, the tiger being Corona positive, and said that it was ‘Carol Baskin’. Check out the post below.

Read | Was Offset Cheating On Cardi B? 'Clout' Rapper Addresses Rumours

Last week, Cardi joked about launching a GoFundMe for Joe Exotic (real name Joe Schreibvogel), a wannabe country star who is currently imprisoned for his role in an alleged hit on his opponent, Carole Baskin.

On other fronts, it has been reported that the four-year-old Malayan tiger Nadia, is one of seven animals that fell ill at the zoo, in what is claimed to be the first reported infection in an animal in the US or a big cat anywhere.

Read | Cardi B Makes Shocking Claim, Says Celebrities Testing Positive For COVID-19 Are Paid

Read | Cardi B's Coronavirus-rant Remix Trends On Popular Music Streaming Platforms

Image Credits: Cardi B Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.