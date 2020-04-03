Netflix's 'Tiger King' A.ka. Joe Exotic Tests Positive For Coronavirus While In Jail

Netflix's Tiger King documentary star Joe Exotic has been tested positive for Coronavirus. Joe Passage or famously known as Joe Exotic is currently serving his 22-year jail sentence. The former zoo operator is back in limelight after the release of a Netflix documentary about him titled Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness.

Many countries are currently under complete lockdown due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. Amidst this lockdown, people are heavily relying on video and music streaming platforms for their entertainment. Currently, one of the most popular documentaries on Netflix is about a former zoo operator turned imprisoned criminal Joe Passage famously known as Joe Exotic.

Now, amidst Coronavirus pandemic reportedly Joe Exotic has tested positive for Coronavirus. According to a media portal’s report, Joe Passage is serving his 22-year jail sentence in Oklahoma’s Grady County Jail. But after being tested positive for Coronavirus he has been transferred to Federal Medical Center in Fort Worth, Texas.

For those of you who are not aware of this, there are 226,374 confirmed Coronavirus cases in the US. While being tested positive Joe Exotic was placed in isolation at the jail. The media portal confirmed this news in a conversation with Joe Passage’s husband Dillon Passage.

While talking about his husband, Dillon said that he and his husband used to talk three-four times every day while he was in prison. But now he has been moved to a new facility and is under isolation due to Coronavirus. Dillon also revealed that he has not spoken to Joe since he has been transferred to this Federal medical facility.

Netflix’s Tiger King documentary turned Joe Exotic into an overnight sensation. Passage and this documentary have been making headlines since its launch on the OTT platform. Joe Exotic once owned early hundreds of exotic animals in Tampa, Florida but was soon accused of hiring somebody to kill animal rights activist Carole Baskin.

