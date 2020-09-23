Carole Baskin Tearfully Explains How Netflix's 'Tiger King' Affected Her Life; Watch Here

Netflix’s Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness grabbed much attention since its premiere in March 2020. The true-crime documentary series has big-cat conservationist Carole Baskin, who has received much criticism on social media and has been allegedly accused for the disappearance of her former husband, Don Lewis. Now Carole emotionally explained how the show has affected her life.

Carole Baskin tearfully explains the impact of Tiger King series on her life

Recently, Carole Baskin appeared as a participant on Dancing With The Stars. In the latest promo from the show, she is seen expressing her emotion on how Tiger King series has hindered her image with all the backlash from people. Tearful Carole says, “I keep it inside. That is the absolute worst of this,” to her dance partner Pasha Pashkov, who is also seen hugging her. Check the promo below.

Carole Baskins runs Big Cat Rescue in Florida. Netflix series Tiger King shows her rivalry with Joseph Maldonado-Passage, popularly known as Joe Exotic. He ran an exotic animal park in Oklahoma. Joe shows his deep hatred towards Carol through the show.

Joe Exotic even plotted to kill Carole Baskin and is now serving time in person for paying a hitman to shoot her. During the series, Joe alleged that Carole murdered her husband Don Lewis and fed his body to the big cats. The 60-year-old millionaire and animal sanctuary owner disappeared in 1997. He was declared legally dead in 2002. It caused a dispute between Carole and Lewis’ children over the estate; with Baskin prevailing as the primary inheritor.

Don Lewis family is still looking for information on his disappearance. They also took out an advert during the Dancing With The Stars season premiere. Titled as Justice for Don Lewis, it has his family and their lawyer, John M Phillips. They offer a $100,000 reward for information about Lewis’ whereabouts from the time of his disappearance in 1997. Don Lewis’ family has long suspected Carole Baskin for his missing and even expressed it on Tiger King series.

Carole married Howard Baskin in November 2004. The two run the Big Cat Rescue programme. He has shown his support to his wife in Tiger King series. However, Carole Baskin has been facing criticism since the show aired on Netflix. Meanwhile, Joe Exotic is requesting to lessen his sentence.

