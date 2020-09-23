What's Going On With Carole Baskin? DWTS Fame Sued Over Don Lewis' Joke Reference On Show

The family of Carole Baskin's missing husband Down Lewis has filed yet another lawsuit on the Tiger King fame star. The legal documents were accessed by TMZ which reveals that Lewis' daughters and former assistant Anne MacQueen have filed a case against Carole Baskin for making jokes over his sudden disappearance back in 1997. Carole has been blatantly engaging in making jokes about her husband's disappearance while appearing Dancing With The Stars' latest season which is not sitting well with the mission person's family.

Carole Baskin sued

Don Lewis' daughters Gale, Lynda, and Donna along with his former assistant have sued Carole Baskin for defamation. Carole, who is currently appearing on Dancing With The Stars was shown videos by the judges where people were performing dance moves which were inspired by her storyline in the Tiger King series. A short-video sharing platform famous in the USA had featured a trend where people were seen performing a parody of Megan Thee Stallion's Savage. The lyrics of the parody read - 'Carole Baskin killed her husband, whacked him. Can't convince me that it didn't happen. Fed him to tigers, they snackin'. What's happening?'.

The videos were brought up in DWTS which upset Lewis' daughters and former assistant, who in the court filing wrote that Baskin should have interrupted the judges and should have spoken against the jokes. One of the judges also made the joke where he stated that Carole did not kill her husband, but just sedated him. These low remarks were detested by the family who was not comfortable with the use of words - kill and sedated.

The family Don Lewis has taken offence in another Carole Basking appearance. The infamous personality had featured in a Goof Morning America interview where she suggested that she would 'really kill it next week' while being on DWTS. The disappearance of Don Lewis was one of the major storylines in Tiger King, where Joe Exotic can be repeatedly seen accusing Carole Baskin of killing her husband. But, local law enforcement does not consider her to be a suspect. On the other hand, Lewis' family has been vocal about suspecting Baskin's involvement in his disappearance.

