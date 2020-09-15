Carole Baskin's 'Dancing With The Stars' Premiere Broadcasts Ex-husband's Disappearance Ad

Carole Baskin recently made her dancing debut with the premiere of Dancing with the Stars Season 29 on September 14, 2020. However, her Dancing with the Stars debut went on to make headlines after it was interrupted by an advertisement by ex-husband, Don Lewis's family seeking answers for his disappearance. The family also announced the reward of $100,000 for any individual who shares any kind of leads in the disappearance investigation of Don Lewis.

Carole Baskin's ex-husband's family interrupts her 'Dancing with the Stars' debut

On September 14, 2020, the first episode of Dancing with the Stars Season 29 aired on ABC. The premiere of the reality TV show also marked the dancing debut of the CEO of Big Cat Rescue, Carole Baskin. The American big-cat rights activist shot to fame because of the Netflix docuseries, Tiger King. For her debut performance on Dancing with the Stars, Baskin danced to the beats of Survivor band's Eye Of The Tiger.

During the broadcast of the episode, an advertisement by the family of Don Lewis left netizens shook. In the ad that appeared amidst the Dancing with the Stars' broadcast, Don's family demanded answers for the disappearance of Baskin's self-made millionaire ex-husband. They also declared a reward of a whopping 100,000 US dollars for anyone with answers that can help the investigation of the businessman's disappearance.

For the unversed, Jack Donald Lewis, popularly known as Don Lewis, went missing back in 1997 and was legally declared dead in 2002. However, his dead body was never found. In 2020, the case started gaining massive attention after the release of Tiger King on Netflix. The docuseries showcased the rivalry between Carole Baskin and zoo owner Joe Exotic, wherein the latter accused Baskin of killing her own husband and feeding his dead body to the tigers.

However, soon after the release of Tiger King on the streamer, the CEO of Big Cat Rescue took to the official website of the NGO to rubbish all the allegations as she wrote, "Tiger King has a segment devoted to suggesting, with lies and innuendos from people who are not credible, that I had a role in the disappearance of my husband Don in 1997. The series presents this without any regard for the truth or in most cases even giving me an opportunity before publication to rebut the absurd claims. They did not care about the truth. The unsavoury lies are better for getting viewers".

