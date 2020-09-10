Carole Baskin Will Embrace Her Feline Spirit By Dancing To 'Eye Of The Tiger' In DWTS

The 29th season of Dancing with the Stars will soon premiere on September 14, 2020. The latest season of this massively popular dance show will feature big-cat rights activist Carole Baskin as one of the celebrity contestants. Carole Baskin became a popular figure after Netflix's documentary series Tiger King. According to a recent report by website E! Online, Carole Baskin's first dance on Dancing with the Stars will be to Eye of the Tiger, sung by Survivor.

Carole Baskin to make her Dancing with the Stars debut with Survivor's Eye of the Tiger

Carole Baskin recently revealed that she would be making her debut in Dancing with the Stars with the popular song Eye of the Tiger. The 59-year-old big cat activist will feature in the first episode of Dancing with the Stars season 29, which is set to premiere at 8 pm. EDT on September 14. Carole Baskin also mentioned that she told the costume department that she wanted no feathers, leather or fur. She added that she was excited to see what the costume department came up with after all these restrictions.

Further, Carole Baskin revealed that she was completely inexperienced as a dancer. The big cat activist mentioned that she was from a Christian family where dancing was considered a sin. So she did not even dance for her own wedding. Carole Baskin also hoped that her appearance in Dancing with the Stars would help spread awareness about big cat conservation.

For Carole Baskin, the only motivation to keep winning at Dancing with the Stars is to spread the word about her conservation efforts. She talked about how she wanted to tell people that big cats do not deserve to live in cages. Carole Baskin did not discuss her rival Joe Exotic, who is still serving a 22-year sentence in federal prison after he tried to hire a hitman to murder Baskin.

The song Eye of the Tiger became a classic after it featured in the movie Rocky III. The song even topped the Billboard Hot 100 at one point. Meanwhile, Dancing with the Stars season 29 will also feature other celebs like Monica Aldama, Skai Jackson, and Charles Oakley.

