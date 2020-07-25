CarryMinati’s YouTube Channel Hacked By Bitcoin Streamers, Ajey Nagar Seeks Help

Carry Minati's YouTube channel has been hacked by Bitcoin streamers. Soon after this incident, he made the news public on his social media account. Read on to know more details about the whole story:

Carry Minati’s second YouTube channel hacked

Ajey Nagar, who is popularly known as CarryMinati, took to his official social media handle and revealed that his second YouTube account has been hacked and that he immediately needs help. This incident took place in the wake of the Twitter hacking incident, as several high profile celebrities' Twitter handles were hacked and were used for scams by Bitcoin streamers. On July 25, 2020, the YouTube star wrote, “YouTube India. My channel Carry Is Live has been hacked, need immediate assistance”. Here is the official social media post by Ajey Nagar:



@YouTubeIndia My channel Carryislive has been hacked, need immediate assistance. — Ajey Nagar (@CarryMinati) July 24, 2020

This has happened days after the hacking of the Twitter handles of celebrities like Barack Obama, Bill Gates, Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, Kim Kardashian West, and others. Hackers used these accounts to scam people and asked for donations and money to be sent to the IDs given by hackers. This incident has gotten the Cybersecurity officials all riled up.

Carry Minati’s fans have been saying that a lack of security from YouTube’s side is the cause of this hacking. Fans are sharing their concerns online in the form of memes around this incident. Reportedly, two live streams have been deleted from the account and it is not clear why as these videos have disappeared all of a sudden. On the other hand, Nagar’s other YouTube channel is left untouched by hackers.

After CarryMinati posted about the issue on Twitter, he received immediate help from the official Twitter handle of Team YouTube. They reached out to Nagar and asked him to follow them so the two can engage in a personal conversation.

We're really sorry this happened. Mind following us so we can continue with next steps over DM? — TeamYouTube (@TeamYouTube) July 24, 2020

