'Emma Fielding Mysteries' Cast: List Of Actors And Roles They Play In The Mystery-thriller

Emma Fielding Mysteries, a television film, starring Courtney Thorne-Smith and James Tupper in the lead, narrates the tale of an archaeologist, who unearths unknown mysteries through her archaeological explorations. Emma Fielding, along with her team, finds things that have been lost for a hundred years.

Emma Fielding Mysteries is based on famous writer-archaeologist Dana Cameron's book of the same name. Interestingly, Dana has been given the writer credit in the three films telecasted under the franchise. Here's a look into the central character of Emma Fielding Mysteries.

Emma Fielding Mysteries cast details

Courtney Thorne-Smith as Emma Fielding

Courtney Thorne-Smith, who has been a part of shows like Two And A Half Men (2003-15), Fresh Off The Boat (2013), among others, essays the central character in Emma Fielding Mysteries. She (Emma Fielding) is effervescent, optimistic, and always ready to accept a challenge. Being the lead on the show, Courtney Thorne-Smith has meatier part than others and gets to showcase a plethora of emotions and layers to her character.

James Tupper as Jim Corner

James Tupper, who has featured in series like Big Little Lies (2017-2019), Resurrection (2014-2015), essays the role of Jim Corner, an FBI Agent in the film. He accompanies Emma Feildings in her search to unravel the truth behind a series of murders. Jim Corner despises Emma because of her profession, however, Jim and Emma's chemistry is one of the high-point of the film.



Mark Valley as Duncan Thatcher

Mark Valley of the Zero Dark Thirty (2013) fame essays a pivotal role in the film. He plays the role of Duncan Thatcher, Emma Feilding's ex-fiancé. Mark Valley features in the third instalment of the franchise, where he tries tooth and nail to rebuild his chemistry with Emma Feilding. However, Feilding's relationship with Jim Corner becomes a hindrance. Mark Valley's entry in the latest film of the franchise, also spiced up the romance between Emma and James.

Besides Courtney Thorne-Smith, James Tupper, Mark Valley, Emma Feilding Mysteries cast also includes actors like Adam DiMarco and Tess Atkins. Adam DiMarco, who is popular for roles in series like Rush (2014), The Order (2019-2020), among others, essays the role of Joe in the second installment of the Emma Feilding Mysteries film franchise.

Meanwhile, Tess Atkins known for her role in The Flash (2019-2020), among others, plays the role of Carey in the second installment of the franchise. The first film of Emma Feilding Mysteries franchise telecasted on 2017. It opened to positive reviews from critics and audiences alike.

