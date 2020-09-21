'Shang-Chi' Star Simu Liu Is 'over The Moon' With Tatiana Maslany's Casting As She-Hulk

She-Hulk is an upcoming Marvel series for Disney Plus. The show recently cast Tatiana Maslany as the lead, playing Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk. Now Simu Liu, who will be joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) as master martial artist Shang-Chi, has expressed his excitement of Maslany’s casting.

Also Read | Tatiana Maslany Confirmed To Play Lead In Marvel's 'She-Hulk' Series On Disney Plus

Simu Liu shows excitement on Tatiana Maslany’s casting as She-Hulk

Simu Liu took to his official Twitter handle to congratulate his fellow Canadian actor Tatiana Maslany on landing the lead role in Marvel’s She-Hulk series. He recalled that they first worked together on Orphan Black, in an episode that aired in 2017. Liu called Maslany friendly, gracious and extraordinarily talented. He wrote that he is “over the moon” with the news of her joining the MCU. Check out his tweet below.

Simu Liu will be making his debut in the MCU with Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. He will play the first Asian lead in a Marvel film. The production began in February 2020 and was put on hold in March due to COVID-19 pandemic. The movie is eyeing for a May 7, 2021 release.

Also Read | Marvel's 'She-Hulk' Series Gets Kat Coiro As Director And Executive Producer

Tatiana Maslany is best known for her performance in Orphan Black. It won her multiple accolades including a Primetime Emmy Award. Her last works on the big-screen were Pink Wall (2019), Destroyer (2018) and Stronger (2017). She also appeared on Broadway opposite Bryan Cranston and Tony Goldwyn in Network.

The actor will be joining the like of Brie Larson and Scarlett Johnasson who have played popular superhero characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

Also Read | Mark Ruffalo Talks About Hulk In 'She-Hulk' Series And A Crossover With Wolverine

Stan Lee and John Buscema created Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk for Marvel Comics. She is a cousin of Bruce Banner / the Hulk and a lawyer by profession. After an injury, the character received an emergency blood transfusion from Banner and hence acquires his power, becoming a strong, big, greener version of herself.

But unlike Hulk, Walters is able to retain her intelligence, personality and emotional control. However, she is still vulnerable to outbursts of temper and turning much stronger if enraged. Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk debuted in Marvel Comics with The Savage She-Hulk #1 in 1980.

Also Read | Mark 'The Hulk' Ruffalo Extends Warm Welcome To 'She-Hulk' Lead Actor Tatiana Maslany

She-Hulk has Kat Coiro on-board as the director for pilot and a few other episodes, along with serving as an executive producer. Rick and Morty writer Jessica Gao serves as the head writer on the show. Marvel Ruffalo as Bruce Banner / Hulk might appear in a cameo. Other She-Hulk cast and plot details are not revealed yet. The series is expected to commence production in early 2021.

Promo Image Source: simuliu (patrizzy) and mcu.direct12 Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.