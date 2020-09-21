Kareena Kapoor Khan Asks 'script Kahan Hai' As 'Veere Di Wedding' Producer Rhea Wishes Her

On September 21, Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan received numerous heartwarming wishes as she turned a year older. Joining the list, her producer-friend Rhea Kapoor also took to her social media handle and shared a couple of BTS pictures from the sets of Kareena's previous release Veere Di Wedding.

The slideshow featured BTS pictures from the sets and the promotional events of the film. Rhea also wrote a heartfelt caption for Bebo. Scroll down to take a look at Rhea Kapoor's birthday wish for Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Rhea Kapoor's birthday wishes for 'Veere Di Wedding' actor Kareena:

Rhea Kapoor's caption read, "Happy birthday legend. You make 40 look more fun and fulfilling than 21. Probably fu***** is! People don’t realise what a real gangsta you are, always growing and evolving and doing things purely out of instinct and joy. I think if more girls followed your courage and lust for life we would land up with a bunch of very happy, strong, brave and fulfilled girls. So let’s call this Bebo day and use it just for that. A day dedicated to following your heart and gut! Love you bro!", along with a few emoticons.

Within a few hours, the post managed to garner more than 22k double-taps on the photo-sharing platform; and is still counting. Many from Rhea's 1.6M Instagram followers flooded the comments section with red-heart emoticons and birthday wishes. Meanwhile, amid all the comments, birthday girl Kareena extended her gratitude and thanked Rhea for the wishes while poking fun at her. Kareena wrote, "Love you my Rhea script kanhan haiii".

Kareena Kapoor Khan's birthday

Apart from producer Rhea, Bebo's Veere Di Wedding co-star Sonam Kapoor Ahuja also shared a birthday post on Instagram. While extending the wishes, Sonam asserted, "My darling Bebo, wishing you the most happiest birthdays of all. Keep shining you superstar. Can’t wait to meet you soon and shower you with my love!".

Meanwhile, Shikha Talsania took to the story session of her Instagram and shared a picture featuring Kareena. Scroll down to take a look at how Kareena's Veere Di Wedding co-stars wished her on 40th birthday.

