Gulshan Devaiah And Sagarika Ghatge's TV Film 'Footfairy' To Release In October

With 2020 being a window for many firsts, &pictures, India’s premium movie channel, takes a refreshing step in setting a benchmark in the broadcast space to maximize the movie viewing experience with a TV first initiative. Footfairy, an &pictures original film is all set to send chills down your spine with its release this October. This murder mystery explores the dark side of how far an absurd obsession can make you go.

Sagarika Ghatge's Footfairy to release in October

Set against the backdrop of Mumbai, the edge-of-the-seat psychological crime thriller is an intriguing cat and mouse chase between a CBI officer and a mysterious serial killer with an absurd fetish. Written and directed by Kanishk Varma, this edgy and gripping movie features the versatile actor Gulshan Devaiah and Sagarika Ghatge in lead roles.

Also Read: Kavita Kaushik Flaunts Her Yoga Pose, Gulshan Devaiah And Other Celebs React

Actor Gulshan Devaiah said that the Footfairy has him going right from the start and kept him hooked till the end. He added that a lot of preparation went into making the show. The team spent about 2 months in researching and preparing for the role, to ensure the nuances were right. Gulshan Devaiah had an absolute rollercoaster of time working with the director Kanish Varma. Speaking about his role of a CBI officer, he said that it will be great to take their film to a wide audience through a TV release.

Also Read: Sagarika Ghatge Khan Looks Gorgeous In A Selfie, Thanks Pankhuri Sharma For Wardrobe

Sagarika Ghatge said that psychological thrillers have always fascinated her because of its immersive experience which keeps one hooked and at the same time, leaves one wanting for more. A viewer tries to solve the mystery himself, and that makes him feel a part of the process. Sagarika Ghatge added that with a gripping narrative, Footfairy delivers the perfect amount of thrill, mystery, and intrigue that will surely keep you at the edge of your seats.

Also Read: Gulshan Devaiah Shares Hilarious Meme With 'Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota' Twist

Also Read: Gulshan Devaiah's "exaggerated Fiction Film" That He Bagged Beating Kartik Aaryan

(Image Source: Gulshan Devaiah, Sagarika Ghatge Instagram)

With inputs from PR

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.