'Abhay 2' Review: Celebs Root For Kunal Kemmu And Chunky Pandey's Crime Show

Actor Kunal Kemmu’s much-anticipated series Abhay 2 released on ZEE5 on August 14, 2020, today. The show has been helmed by Ken Ghosh. While fans have been giving in some favorable responses to the crime show, it seems that some of the celebs are also excited about the series. These celebs took to their social media to express their excitement for the show.

Celebs show their excitement for 'Abhay 2'

One of the most adorable reactions came from Kunal’s wife Soha Ali Khan. She shared an intense still of Kunal from the show and gave a hilarious caption to it. She stated that Kunal should get out of bed and solve some crime. She gave laughter and a red heart emoji with the same. Take a look at the Rang De Basanti actor’s post.

Bhavna Panday highlights Chunky Panday's 'true colors'

Chunky Panday’s wife Bhavna Panday also shared a funny post stating her excitement for Abhay 2. The show will have Chunky essay the role of a menacing antagonist. Bhavna shared a poster still of Chunky from the show and captioned it stating that now Chunky has shown his 'true colors.' She also stated that she has loved the show. Take a look at the post.

Actor Sanjay Kapoor also took to his social media to give a thumbs up to Abhay 2. He shared a poster of the same on his Instagram story. The actor captioned the picture stating that it is 'looking great.' Take a look at the post.

The show also has Bidita Bag essaying the role of the antagonist. After she shared the still of the show post its release on her social media, comedian, and singer Sugandha Mishra also expressed her excitement for the show. Actor Sandeepa Dhar also wished the team od the show under the post. Take a look.

Ananya Panday also took to her social media to root for her father as the baddie on the show. She shared a still of Chunky from the show. She captioned the same stating that evil never looked so good. Take a look at the Pati Patni Aur Woh actor's post.

