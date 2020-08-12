Kunal Kemmu Shares A Glimpse Of BTS From The Poster Shoot Of 'Abhay 2'

Bollywood actor Kunal Kemmu took to Instagram on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, to share a BTS post from his much-awaited series Abhay 2. The actor shared the behind-the-scenes poster shoot picture along with an explanatory note. Fans are sure going to be thrilled to see this post.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Kemmu shared a behind-the-scenes shot from the poster shoot from his upcoming series Abhay 2. In the BTS picture, one can see Kunal giving out some tough, intense looks. The actor sported a blue polo neck t-shirt and dark blue denim. He completed the look with a brown belt, a watch, and a gun. One can also notice the white background along with the focus lights near the actor.

Kunal also shared an ‘after’ picture to show fans how this picture went on to look in the poster. Along with the post, Kunal also wrote, “BTS shot from the poster shoot for Abhay2. This is the picture that made it to the poster you can see the before and after here”. Take a look at the post below.

Also read | Kunal Kemmu's Latest Picture Makes Fans Wonder If It's His New Look From 'Abhay 2'

Fans were stunned on seeing this post and went all out to comment on the post. Netizens also went on to praise the actor for his tough looks and persona. The post garnered heaps of praise and likes from fans and netizens. One of the users wrote, “Amazing post”. While the other wrote, “Awesome look sir”. Take a look at a few more comments below.

About the series

Abhay is a crime thriller drama series released on the OTT website, Zee 5. The show's first season premiered on February 7, 2019, and received tremendous critical acclaim and appreciation. The web-series cast as lead characters Kunal Kemmu, Elnaaz Norouzi, and Sandeepa Dhar. Inspired by true events, the show's first season plot revolves around a very bright and articulate police officer, Abhay Pratap Singh, who has set out to save the lives of innocent people in the dark and violent world of crime, while also struggling with his own demons. The Show's first season consisted of eight episodes.

Fans are eagerly anticipating Abhay's second season. The season is titled Abhay 2 and the cast includes Kunal Kemmu, Ram Kapoor, and Chunky Panday in pivotal roles. Directed by Ken Ghosh, the much-anticipated series, Abhay 2, is all set to premiere on August 14, 2020, on Zee 5. Watch the trailer below.

Also read | Kunal Kemmu Thanks Fans As 'Abhay' Becomes Most-watched Show On Zee5

Also read | Kunal Kemmu Shares His Different Moods Of 2020 With A Unique Twist; See Post

Also read | Chunky Panday Was Banned Before His First Film Released? Actor Spills The Beans

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.