Kunal Kemmu Shares His Different Moods Of 2020 With A Unique Twist; See Post

Kunal Kemmu has an upcoming web series lined up for release. He recently took to Instagram to share a gamut of emotions that the actor is currently going through on his social media page. The actor shared a collage wherein he can be seen expressing his moods of 2020. However, there seems to be a twist. With all that said now, read to know what Kunal Kemmu had to share on Instagram:

Kunal Kemmu shares his mood of 2020 with a twist

Kunal Kemmu had previously shared a collage of him expressing various emotions. The actor has now again shared a collage of him showcasing various kinds of moods. However, this time, there is something unique about the post. Amid the Coronavirus pandemic crisis, Kunal Kemmu shared various moods of the year 2020 with expressions for every month of the year.

In the post shared, he can be seen happy in the month of January; for February, he showcases his physique. For the month of August, he can be seen in a very serious mood. This further continues to the year 2021, where he can be seen laughing in a goofy way. Sharing the post, he penned, ''Courtesy @kunalkemmupics 😂🙈''. Check out the post shared by Kunal Kemmu:

On the professional front, Kunal Kemmu was last seen in Malang, directed by Mohit Suri. He plays the role of Michael Rodriguez. Kunal Kemmu shared the screen space with actors including Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Disha Patani. The film performed well at the box-office. He was also seen in the black comedy crime film titled Lootcase.

Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic crises, the movie released on Disney+ Hotstar on July 31, 2020. The film received positive reviews from critics, who praised the humour and the performances by the cast. The actor will next be seen in the upcoming season of the web series titled Abhay. The second season will be releasing on August 14, 2020, on the OTT platform, ZEE5. He will essay the role of SP Abhay Pratap Singh.

