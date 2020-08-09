Did You Know Sunny Leone Was To Make Her Bollywood Debut With Kunal Kemmu's 'Kalyug'?

Over the years, Sunny Leone has been seen in several hit films. While she made her debut with Jism 2, did you know she could have made an early debut in the film industry? Here is all you should know about it.

Sunny Leone's debut film could have been this

Sunny Leone made her debut in Bollywood with Pooja Bhatt's Jism 2. However, she was going to make her debut seven years before that. Reportedly, she was going to make a cameo in the film Kalyug. But she had a financial expectation of a $1 million.

After she informed the makers of the film about this, the director of Kalyug refused to the actor's offer. While talking to Live Mint in a throwback interview, the Splitsvilla host had expressed that her moving to India was a very calculated risk and one day after making it big in the film industry, she wanted to branch out and start her own brand like the Kardashians. It seems like her getting rejected for Kalyug did make her dreams come true but today she is the proud owner of a brand named StarStruck.

On personal front

The actor recently took to her Instagram and shared a post on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. In this post, she was seen posted 5 pics. In the first post, she shared the picture of her whole family and in the next 4 pictures was seen teaching her daughter to tie rakhi to her brothers. She captioned the post and wrote "Happy Raksha Bandhan to all our brothers and sisters out there! Love @dirrty99 Nisha, Asher and Noah and ME!". Take a look at the post here.

On the professional front

Sunny Leone was last seen in that 2019 TV show Ragini MMS Returns. Apart from this, she was also seen in the Arjun Patiala. This film featured Diljit Dosanjh, Kriti Sanon and Varun Sharma in leading roles. Now she has quite a few shows under her belt. Some of them are I Eat Your Skin, Tina and Lolo and Rangeela.

