Vikas Khanna Donates Rs 25 Lakh Worth Ration To Help People Affected By Coronavirus

Vikas Khanna is amongst the Indian celebrities who have been doing their part amidst the current Coronavirus crisis by donating to the people in need. His official team on Instagram tweeted about reaching a large audience so far. It was also revealed by a leading daily that he donated raw ration worth Rs 25 lakhs to the people affected.

Vikas Khanna donates Rs 25 lakhs worth of ration

Vikas Khanna recently donated Rs 25 lakhs worth of raw ration in order to help the people who have been suffering due to the pandemic. In a recent post put up by Vikas Khanna’s team, he can be seen talking about being able to reach the bar of 1 million meals. They also wrote that the ration has been distributed in over 65 different cities of the country.

They have also asked their followers to write to their official website if they find any orphanage centres or old age homes in the need of food items. They have revealed that the moment that started on a small scale has now successfully made its way through to a huge audience. Have a look at the post from Instagram here.

Vikas Khanna also tweeted similar details on his official handle and asked his followers to check in on the local orphanages and old age homes. He wrote that they are trying to create a chain so that it reaches maximum people. Have a look at the tweet on Vikas Khanna’s Instagram here.

Please call-check with local old-age homes, orphanages or hospitals in your city if they need dry rations.

We are creating a supply chain to help them as much as we can. ❤

Forward info to info@vkhanna.com — Vikas Khanna (@TheVikasKhanna) April 23, 2020

Lata Mangeshkar was one of the many people to go forward and appreciate the efforts that were put up by Vikas Khanna. She wrote in a tweet that she is thankful for the 1000 PPE kits which were donated by him to the Mangeshkar hospital. She wrote towards the end that the entire Mangeshkar family is thankful to him.

Namaskaar,

Michelin Star Chef Shri @TheVikasKhanna ji ne hamare Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital ko 1000 PPE KITS donate kiye hai. Hum sab Mangeshkar aur hamara Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital pariwar unke aabhari hain. — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) April 27, 2020

