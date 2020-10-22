How Many Episodes Are There In 'Scam 1992'? Check Out Full Episode List Here

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta's much-talked-about web-series titled Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story premiered on the over-the-top streaming platform SonyLIV on October 9, 2020. Ever since its release, the web-series has garnered a lot of attention as it is adapted from journalist Sucheta Dalal and husband Debashish Basu's controversial book named The Scam: Who Won, who Lost, who Got Away. The web-series boasts of Pratik Gandhi, Sharib Hashmi, Shreya Dhanwanthary Hemant Kher and Nikhil Dwivedi in the lead roles. However, if you do not know how many episodes are there in Scam 1992, then here's a list of all the episodes of the highly-lauded SonyLIV web-series.

Also Read | Pratik Gandhi On Popularity After 'Scam 1992': "I've Been Around For 15 To 16 Years"

Also Read | If You Loved 'Scam 1992', Add These Shows & Movies To Your Watchlist

Scam 1992 episode list

Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story comprises a total of 10 episodes. All the episodes were released together on SonyLIV on October 9, 2020. While the episodes are jointly directed by the National-Award winning filmmaker Hansal Mehta, along with his son Jai Mehta, its screenplay is co-written by Sumit Purohit and Saurav Dey. Each episode of the SonyLIV web-series in clocked at around an hour. Thus, it will take you approximately 10 hours to binge-watch the entire series at a stretch. Except for the first episode, all the episodes of the drama series has a rating of over 9 stars on IMDb, whereas its first episode's rating stands at 8.9. However, check out Scam 1992 full list of episodes below:

Episode No. 1: Risk Se Ishq

Episode No. 2: Cobra Killer

Episode No. 3: Paise Ki Dukaan

Episode No. 4: Harshad Mehta Is A Liar

Episode No. 5: Kundli Mein Shani

Episode No. 6: Stop Press

Episode No. 7: Dalal Street Ke Dariya

Episode No. 8: Matador

Episode No. 9: Ek Crore Ka Suitcase

Episode No. 10: Main History Banana Chahta Hoon

Also Read | Scam 1992 Web Series Cast Has Pratik Gandhi, Satish Kaushik & More; Know Their Characters

Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story — Cast and plot

Scam 1992 showcases the tale of the flashing rise and the unpremeditated fall from grace of one of India's most controversial stockbroker, Harshad Mehta. He had become the face of 1992's stock market scam worth ₹5,000 crores that had left the entire nation shocked. The Gujarati theatre and film actor Pratik Gandhi essays the titular role of Harshad Mehta in this Hansal Mehta directorial. Alongside Pratik, the web-series features an ensemble cast including several prolific film and television actors like Nikhil Dwivedi, Rajat Kapoor, Satish Kaushik, Kavin Dave, Anant Mahadevan and Ivan Rodrigues to name a few.

Also Read | Shreya Dhanwanthary On 'Scam 1992': Hansal Mehta Wanted Prepared Actors, Not Robots

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.