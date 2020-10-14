If You Loved 'Scam 1992', Add These Shows & Movies To Your Watchlist

Scam 1992 is a drama series directed by Hansal Mehta. Scam 1992 plot chronicles the details of the stock market scam committed by Harshad Mehta that shook the financial world in the year 1992. The series is available for streaming on Sony Liv app. It is the series adaptation of the book authored by Sucheta Dala and Debashish Basu's, titled ‘The Scam: Who Won, who Lost, who Got Away’. The series stars famous Gujarati film actor Pratik Gandhi in the protagonist’s role. Audiences have loved the series so far. If you loved Scam 1992, here are similar shows that one would want to watch.

Here is a watchlist for those who loved Scam 1992

1. Jamtara

Jamatara is a series based on real events set in the city of Jharkhand. The story of Jamtara revolves around a group of young men who would loot people’s band accounts via phone calls. This series shed light on cybercrimes that are frequently encountered by people. The series has one season so far is available for streaming on Netflix. It has an IMDB rating of 7.3.

2. Inside Edge

Inside Edge series gives a sneak-peek into the cricket spot-fixing scandal that has happened before. The series stars Angad Bedi, Richa Chadha, Vivek Oberoi, Siddhant Chaturvedi among others in prominent roles. The series is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video and has an IMDB rating of 8.0.

3. The Wolf of The Wall Street

The Wolf of The Wall Street is a Martin Scorsese film that went on to become a huge hit in 2014. Starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Margot Robbie and Matthew McConaughey in prominent roles, the movie revolves around the stock market frauds done by DiCaprio’s firm. The movie is available for streaming on Netflix and has an IMDB rating of 8.2.

4. Catch Me If You Can

Catch Me If You Can is a crime-drama film released in 2002. Starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Tom Hanks in titular roles, the movie revolves around a teenage boy who manages to amass con-money worth millions. The movie is available for streaming on Netflix and has an IMDB rating of 8.1.

5. Special 26

Special 26 is a Bollywood con movie that released in 2013. The movie stars Akshay Kumar, Manoj Bajpayee, Anupam Kher and Jimmy Shergil in prominent roles. Special 26 is based on the 1987 Opera House Heist wherein a group of con artists dress up as CBI official to conduct raids and keep the money to themselves. The movie is available for streaming on YouTube and has an IMDB rating of 8.0.

6. Wall Street

Wall Street is yet another movie on stockbrokers that released in 1987. The movie revolves around how young stockbrokers get attracted to the world of Wall Street and are willing to go to any lengths to earn easy and large sums of money. The money is available for streaming on YouTube and has an IMDB rating of 7.4.

7. Gafla

Gafla is a 2006 movie based on the scams done by Harshad Mehta as well. The movie chronicles the details of the scam diligently. The movie is available for streaming on YouTube and has an IMDB rating of 7.3.

8. Bad Boy Billionaires

Bad Boy Millionaires is a controversial series that shows the details of the lives of India’s some of the biggest conmen like Vijay Mallya, Subrata Roy, and Nirav Modi. The series has included details of their business plans and even the names of those people who helped them. The series is available on Netflix and has an IMDB rating of 8.1.

