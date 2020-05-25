Chhavi Mittal's SIT Video About A Relatable Lockdown Situation Is A Must-watch; Know Why

As the wrath of COVID-19 continues in the nation, the difficulties citizens are facing have accelerated to ten folds. A latest SIT video has been lately trending on youtube titled LOCKED OUT. It tells a tale of yet another situation several must have faced. SIT (Shitty Trending Ideas) is a popular youtube channel founded by a married couple Mohit & Chhavi Mittal. Mohit is a highly celebrated Bollywood director, whereas Chhavi Mittal is a popular face of the Indian television.

Also Read:TV: Top Three Indian Shows That Were Ahead Of Its Time

What Chhavi Mittals' latest SIT video 'Locked Out' is all about?

This latest SIT video features Chhavi Mittal and Kasturi Bannerjee. This Chhavi Mittal's latest video is about a mother, who gets locked out of her own house during the lockdown, with her baby sleeping alone inside in the house. Let's take a look at the video here:

SIT has time and again made several videos based on issues people are facing due to the COVID-19 lockdown. This youtube channel enjoys a family of 1.71 million subscribers. In this latest video directed by Mohit Hussain, the story revolves around a mother who is staying with her infant in India, while her husband is in Dubai. Accidently the mother locks herself out of the house and then seeks help of her next-door neighbour to figure out a solution.

Also Read: Surbhi Chandna's Latest Insta Caption To Leave Her Fans In Splits

It all starts with Chhavi walking out her door to remove some garbage outside her house, but when she returns the door is locked from inside. She then starts panicking as her son gets locked inside the house, who is currently sleeping. Chhavi Mittal's character then decides to approach her neighbour Donna for some help. When Chhavi Mittal relentlessly bangs her door, Donna thinks its the BMC officials and she freaks out. But then Chhavi tells her about her issue and they both contact a kayaker.

Also Read: Nia Sharma To Sonam Kapoor: Take A Look At Some Major Fashion Trends That Celebs Follow

Unfortunately, he's in a worse position as he is walking towards his village due to lockdown. They both try different ways to open the door, and finally with the help of a small window near Chhavi's main door they manage to open the door. As both these ladies take a sigh of relief, they do not hug each other and maintain social distancing.

Also Read: "Ved Vyas & Not Charles Darwin To Be Credited For 'Theory Of Evolution": Nitish Bharadwaj

The entire video is shot beautifully considering all issues one could face if they're stuck out in a similar situation. From panic to social distancing, every lockdown factor is kept in mind while making this video. Hence, it also makes one more alert while stepping out of the house under COVID-19 pandemic. The video got 604k views in just five days, and is doing well on youtube.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.