Nia Sharma To Sonam Kapoor: Take A Look At Some Major Fashion Trends That Celebs Follow

When it comes to fashion nothing is constant, as fashion trends come and go. For some time you will spot every other celeb donning this voguish ensemble which is the latest trend across the globe, and a few months later it is going to get outdated and a new one will take its place.

But there are some selective trends which popular celebs often wear and follow, as these fashion trends will probably never really fade with time. So let us take a look at some major fashion trends that majority of celebs followed relentlessly over time. From Nia Sharma, Bhumi Pednekar to Sonam Kapoor, check out the most followed celebrity trend-

Most Celebrated Fashion Trends Followed By Celebs

Co-Ord Outfits

A co-ord set is two-piece outfit with matching shades. It could either be a co-ord shorts-jacket combination or fitted pants and t-shirt one. On numerous occasions, several celebs have opted for this uber-cool co-ord fashion trend. You can either wear a co-ord ensemble like a sporty airport look, or an elegant one depending upon your choice.

In this picture, we can see Naagin 4 fame actor Nia Sharma wearing this bright yellow co-ord set. It has a matching yellow blazer and shorts. Nia Sharma is looking really stunning in this quirky ensemble. For hair, Nia Sharma opted for a top knotted bun, and she kept her makeup dewy with red lips and lots of mascara.

Pantsuit

The pantsuit is yet another trend which has been on the list of the celebs in the past years. As the name suggests its a suit with ankle-length pants and a blazer on top. One Bollywood diva who simply aced the pantsuit look is none other than Sonam Kapoor. The Neerja actor looks breathtaking in this majestic velvet black pantsuit with embroidered details. She wore a super low pony to complete her look. Sonam Kapoor accessories her pantsuit look with diamond drop earrings, which is accentuating her look to ten folds.

Pleated Skirt

Pleated has been in fashion like forever, and yet it holds an important place in terms of major fashion trends. In this picture, the Shubh Mangal Saavdhan actor Bhumi Pednekar looks ravishing in this dual-tone pleated skirt. Bhumi Pednekar paired her dual ton pleated skirt with a strappy blacktop, and her overall look is a vision to behold.

Bhumi Pednekar looks uber-chic in this outlandish attire. She chose a pair of matching boots which complement her look beautifully. Bhumi Pednekar kept her makeup subtle with nude lips and some mascara.

