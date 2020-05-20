Surbhi Chandna's Latest Insta Caption To Leave Her Fans In Splits

Surbhi Chandna, who mesmerised the audiences with her marvelous portrayal as Doctor Ishani in Star Plus' drama series Sanjivani, is counted amongst the most loved TV personalities. She is a style icon, who is known for her exuberant taste in fashion, and drop-dead gorgeous look.

Also Read: Karan Wahi To Surbhi Chandna: Here's How Your Favourite TV Celebs Spent Their Weekend!

Post the COVID-19 lockdown since March in India, Surbhi is time and again urging her fans to stay at home and practice social distancing. The Ishqbaaaz actor has a magnanimous social media fanbase of over 2.6 million followers on Instagram alone. The reason being Surbhi Chandna surely knows the art of charming her fans. The Qubool Hai actor recently took to her Instagram to post an adorable family photo with an interesting caption. Take a look.

Surbhi Chandna's family picture has an interesting caption attached to it

In this Surbhi Chandna's Instagram picture, the actor looks really happy as she poses with her family. One can see Surbhi Chandna's parents and beautiful sister Pranavi Chandna. But do you know how Surbhi captioned this super cute family photo of her on Instagram? Well, the stylish actor wrote "Picture Perfect Na ? Fake Lockdown Smiles"

Also Read: Surbhi Chandna's Sun-kissed Pictures Will Make You Want To Soak Up Some Sun Right Away

Also Read: Surbhi Chandna's Fetish For Voguish Headbands Is Evident From THESE Photos; Take A Look

Apparently, as per Surbhi Chandna's caption on this Insta pic, she along with other family members, are flashing a fake smile to keep their lockdown blues at bay. Surbhi is a witty personality who loves to her keep everyone happy around her. In fact, her sense of humour is darn good, and this photo caption is proof of that. In this Surbhi Chandna's Instagram picture, she is seen donning a casual white pleated top with black denim. Not to miss her contemporary hairstyle with a braided band. Chandna looks endearing smile in this simply unmissable.

Also Read:Lesser Known Facts About 'Sanjivani' Star Surbhi Chandna You Probably Didn't Know About

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 lockdown, Surbhi Chandna is very active on Instagram. Every other day, a new post is waiting for her followers on the same. If you are running out of ideas as to how to invest time during the quarantine period, Chandna is here for your rescue. The stunning Television actor keeps on suggesting her fans with new ways of making their quarantine less boring. From effective home workout videos to riveting cooking recipes, Surbhi Chandna has done it all.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.