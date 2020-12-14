'Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina 4' Teaser: Sabrina Shocked On Seeing Her 'new' Aunties

On December 11, 2020, Netflix took to their Twitter handle and released a clip from Part four of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina which features Beth Broderick and Caroline Rhea reprising as Aunt Zelda and Aunt Hilda of Sabrina, the Teenage Witch. The upcoming season will launch on December 31, 2020, where Sabrina Morningstar will be surprised by her new aunts. The new aunties appear for the first time in the new version of the classic comic story. The comic story is produced by Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.

Netflix Releases First Look of Aunt Zelda and Aunt Hilda

Also read: Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina Announces Release Date Of Part 4 Of The Series

VERY EXCITING THING: Look who turns up in Part 4 of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina! 👀 pic.twitter.com/4UZSWGnH0B — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) December 11, 2020

In the video clip, Sabrina is greeted by Aunts Hilda and Zelda and as the two aunts joke with their niece, a laughing track is audible to the young witch. In the latter part, Sabrina realises that her bedroom is not the real thing but a set. Series creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa also took to his Twitter handle and shared the teaser.

He wrote, “We truly saved the best… and scariest… for last. So much love for this cast, crew, writers, and fandom. Part four finds our witches and mortals facing against the Eldritch Terrors. You are cordially invited to the End of All Things on December 31st, 2020 ‘#SabrinaNetflix’”.

Also read: 'Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina' Season 4 To Be A "like A Demonic Version Of The Crown"

We truly saved the best...and scariest...for last. So much love for this cast, crew, writers, and fandom. Part Four finds our witches and mortals facing off against the Eldritch Terrors. You are cordially invited to the End of All Things on December 31st, 2020. #SabrinaNetflix 🔮 pic.twitter.com/KHw9AKIK0B — RobertoAguirreSacasa (@WriterRAS) December 3, 2020

The series re-imagines the adventures of Sabrina as a dark-age story. Over the course of Part four’s eight episodes, The Eldritch Terrors will be seen descending upon Greendale. The coven must fight each threat one by one i.e., The Weird, The Returned, The Darkness and The Void, which is the End of All Things. With the help of The Fright Club, the witches wage war and Nick slowly begins to earn his way back into Sabrina’s heart.

Also read: True Blood To Be Rebooted By HBO, 'Riverdale' Creator Roped In For The Task

Netflix’s Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is a supernatural horror TV series by Roberto Aguirre Sacasa. It is based on the Archie comic book series with the same name. It's part four features Kiernan Shipka as Sabrina Spellman, Ross Lynch as Harvey Kinkle, Michelle Gomez as Mary Wardwell/ Madam Satan, Jaz Sinclair as Rosalind Walker, Lachlan Watson as Theo Putnam, Gavin Leatherwood as Nicholas Scratch, Tati Gabrielle as Prudence Blackwood, Chance Perdomo as Ambrose Spellman, Lucy Davis as Hilda Spellman, Richard Coyle as Faustus Blackwood and Miranda Otto as Zelda Spellman.

Image Source: A still from Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

Also read: 'Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina' Cancelled By Netflix, Part Four To Release This Year

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.