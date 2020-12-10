True Blood To Be Rebooted By HBO, 'Riverdale' Creator Roped In For The Task

True Blood is heading back to the screen and the HBO is planning to reboot the supernatural thriller show that went off-air in 2014. For this reboot, Riverdale creator Robert Aguirre-Sacasa has been selected. The original True Blood creator will also be serving as an Executive Producer on the show. Find out more details about this reboot below.

HBO is ready to reboot ‘True Blood’

Audiences have witnessed and loved several supernatural-based shows over the years. Many of these shows revolved around the vampire and other mythical creatures. One such show was the Anna Paquin and Alexander Skarsgard-starrer True Blood. But now, the show is getting a makeover.

According to TV Line’s report, HBO is planning to reboot the cable TV show. HBO has hired Riverdale creator Roberto Aguirre- Sacasa for this task. Aguirre-Sacasa is also the showrunner for Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. The Riverdale creator will be working on a new concept for the show.

True Blood was based on Charlaine Harris’ The Southern Vampire Mysteries. The Riverdale creator will be working alongside, NOS4A2 writer-EP Jami O’Brien. True Blood’s showrunner Alan Ball is also part of this project in a major way. He is expected to be the EP on the reboot. Ball was the True Blood showrunner for five seasons.

Now that the basic team of the True Blood reboot has been assembled an official announcement can be expected soon. Since HBO and other members mentioned in this report have declined to comment. Moreover, an official script or a formal deal is yet to be signed. A True Blood reboot seems to be a great idea on HBO’s part. True Blood was one of the most-watched series on their network. Before this vampire tale, The Sopranos held the title.

As mentioned earlier, the True Blood reboot script is yet to be written. Hence it is hard to say if any original characters will be returning to the show. Apart from Anna Paquin and Alexander Skarsgard, the True Blood cast also starred Stephen Moyer, Sam Trammell, Ryan Kwanten, Kristin Bauer, Rutina Wesley, Joe Manganiello, and many others.

