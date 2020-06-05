'Chintu Ka Birthday' Cast: Is The Vinay Pathak Film Worth Watching? Read Here

Chintu Ka Birthday is one of the few fresh releases witnessed during the time of COVID-19 lockdown, thanks to OTT platforms. Only a few new films have debuted due to theatres shutting down in recent times and viewers are reportedly interested in consuming new content readily available on OTT platforms.

With Chintu Ka Birthday, Zee5 presents a heartwarming tale of a middle-class family trying to celebrate the six-year-old Chintu's birthday during wartime Iraq. This unique slice of life film based on the backdrop of wartime is currently receiving major positive reviews on the internet by both audience and critics members. Here is a look at the film's cast.

Also read: 'Gulabo Sitabo': Amitabh Bachchan Explains Why His Kurta Had Buttons In The Back

Chintu Ka Birthday cast

Still from Chintu Ka Birthday

The titular character of Chintu in the film is essayed by Vedant Chibber who makes his debut with Chintu Ka Birthday. Vinay Pathak essays the character of Madan Tiwary, Chintu's father, whereas Tillotama Shome plays the role of Sudha Tiwary, Chintu's mother. Other cast members include Nate Scholz and Reginald L. Barnes who play the characters of US army officers deployed in Iraq.

Also read: Shoojit Sircar opens up on 'Gulabo Sitabo' digital premier, says 'situation was to adapt'

The film Chintu Ka Birthday is clocked at only an hour and 23 minutes which leaves the film with no time to go off the topic and wander around to different plot points. The film features Vinay Pathak and Tillotama Shome as two loving parents and delivers some of the best scenes in the film. Vedant Chibber, the titular character of the film is also its narrator and tells viewers how an Indian family landed up in Iraq and is stuck in a war-torn area.

Also read: Shoojit Sircar reveals why he chose Lucknow over Delhi for 'Gulabo Sitabo' shooting

The film is filled with moments that are relevant to today's society. The film takes a drastic turn when two American soldiers enter Chintu's house and make his family hostages on his birthday. The film quickly and easily jumps from serious to quirky sequences making it a perfect blend of tension and fun at the same time. Chintu Ka Birthday also speaks about hope and how one family is hopeful of returning back to home soon to celebrate their next birthdays with near and dear ones. Chintu Ka Birthday is currently available to stream on Zee5.

Also read: Khatrimaza leaks 'Chintu Ka Birthday' film online; see full details

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.