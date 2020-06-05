Khatrimaza Leaks 'Chintu Ka Birthday' Film Online; See Full Details

Torrent Websites such as Khatrimaza enable Bollywood movies and web series downloads. Khatrimaza is a pirated content provider and torrent website that permits the users to access many of the latest Bollywood and Hollywood movies, TV shows, web series and other regional content. This time, Khatrimaza has leaked the Chintu Ka Birthday drama film.

Khatrimaza is a known portal for Bollywood movies download and is also promoting piracy in the United States and India. However, the material that is provided by Khatrimaza or any other pirated website is illegal and banned by the Government. Khatrimaza, the online website providing pirated content, had started operations a few years ago. The official Khatrimaza portal is khatrimaza.pink, and the users access Khatrimaza movies through the Android app as well.

Khatrimaza 2020 has leaked Chintu Ka Birthday movie download

Chintu Ka Birthday is a film written and directed by Devanshu Kumar and Satyanshu Singh. This film is produced under the banner of AIB's co-founders Tanmay Bhat, Rohan Joshi, Ashish Shakya, and Gursimran Khamba. This film tells the viewers a story of a 6-year-old boy named Chintu who is stuck in Iraq with his family. This story is set in April 2004 during which the US and allied forces were at war with Iraq after the fall of Saddam Hussain.

In this time all other Indians were brought home by the Indian government but those who migrated to Iraq illegally were still trying to find a way out. The film shows how the family prepares for Chintu's birthday as he is the youngest member of the house. The film also shows how Chintu's Iraqi landlord lends Chintu's parents a helping hand with the celebration.

Movies leaked by Khatrimaza

Khatrimaza Bollywood movies that have been leaked recently include titles like Bhoot: Part One – The Haunted Ship, Street Dancer 3D and Malang. However, Khartimaza movies not only offers Bollywood movies download, but it also allows users to download Hollywood movies such as Star Wars and Joker. Khatrimaza movies download is the all in one torrent website that offers Bollywood, Hollywood movies download and also has regional language movies.

Disclaimer – Republic World does not aim to promote or condone piracy in any way. Piracy is an act of crime and is considered as a severe offence under the Copyright Act of 1957.

