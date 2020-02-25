Chris Hemsworth Says Iconic 'DDLJ' Dialogue On The Sets Of 'Extraction'; Watch Video

Chris Hemsworth, who last graced the big screen with Jay and Silent Bob Reboot, has delivered a wide range of successful films throughout his illustrious career. Chris , who enjoys a massive fan following in India, is currently gearing up for his Netflix original, Extraction along with Indian stars like Randeep Hooda, Priyanshu Painyuli and Rudraksh Jaiswal. Recently, Rudraksh Jaiswal shared a priceless video of Chris, as the latter recited a famous Bollywood dialogue. Here are the details.

Chris recites dialogue from 'DDLJ' on the sets of 'Extraction'

It seems like the popularity of Bollywood films has been increasing with time, as many Hollywood stars like Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman have shared their thoughts on India’s contribution to the world of cinema. Recently, Rudraksh Jaiswal took to his official Instagram handle to share a video featuring Chris Hemsworth, as the Hollywood star makes an attempt at Hindi film dialogues.

Introducing his fans to Chris Hemsworth in the video shared, Rudraksh mentions that he, along with Chris, is currently shooting for an additional sequence in Bangkok for Extraction.

Later as the video progresses, Rudraksh requests Hemsworth to repeat a popular dialogue "Bade Bade Shehron Mein Aisi Choti Choti Baatein Hoti Rehti Hai" from the Bollywood classic, Dilwale Dulhainiya Le Jaayenge, which Hemsworth struggles to complete. Take a look:

Recently, US President Donald Trump also mentioned Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, while speaking of Bollywood classic movies at the recently-held Namaste Trump event, which was held at Gujarat's Modera Stadium on February 24, 2020. He had also mentioned Sholay in his speech.

All about 'Extraction'

Starring Chris Hemsworth, David Harbour, Pankaj Tripathi and Randeep Hooda in the leading roles, Extraction follows the story of Tyler Rake, a fearless black market mercenary, who embarks on the deadliest extraction of his career, as he is ordered to rescue the kidnapped son of an imprisoned international crime lord. Directed by Sam Hargrave, Extraction will hit the streaming platform on April 24, 2020.

(Promo image source: Rudraksh Jaiswal Instagram)

