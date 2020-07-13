'Extraction 2' Scripting Begins; Will The Chris Hemsworth Starrer Be A Prequel?

Recently, Joe Russo, who is the co-producer and writer of Netflix’s much-acclaimed Extraction, has recently made some revelations that fans are going to be happy about. The producer has opened up about the film’s follow-up saying that the film might just be a prequel to the story.

Ever since Extraction starring Chris Hemsworth broke the streaming service viewership records upon its release in April, fans have been eagerly waiting for the sequel of it.

During a recent interview with a news portal, Joe Russo, who co-produced the film with his brother Anthony Russo, revealed that he has started writing the movie three weeks ago and it might just be a prequel to the story. He further said that it is a great character to write for, with a fantastic performance from Chris Hemsworth.

Joe also added that with the actor his job is much easier. He also thinks the mission is all set to up the scale, both emotionally and physically.

Talking about the discussions regarding the follow-up, Russo said that he thinks there were some preliminary conversations before to release. He further went on to say that everyone was happy with the film and also excited about it. Russo added that there was good energy going into the release and the release ‘cemented’ it. He also said that the conversation has been going on for a little over a month.

About the film

Directed by Sam Hargrave, Extraction is an action-thriller movie from a screenplay by Joe Russo. Extraction stars Chris Hemsworth, Randeep Hooda, Rudhraksh Jaiswal, Golshifteh Farahani, Pankaj Tripathi and David Harbour in pivotal roles. The film is based on the graphic novel Ciudad by Ande Parks. The film was a success, and over 90 million households had reportedly watched it during the first month of its release, making it the biggest premiere in Netflix's history.

Chris Hemsworth’s character was praised by many and also the action scenes in the film were loved by audiences. The movie revolves around a mercenary who must extract an Indian drug lord’s kidnapped son from Dhaka, Bangladesh. Watch the trailer of Extraction below.

