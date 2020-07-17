Randeep Hooda's 'Extraction' Breaks All Records; Russo Bros Congratulate The Star

Randeep Hooda made his Hollywood debut in Extraction alongside Thor actor Chris Hemsworth and Stranger Things actor David Harbour. The Bollywood star is said to be the first Indian male actor doing a Hollywood action film. Randeep Hooda was seen coming out of his comfort zone to be in this action-packed film.

Recently, Randeep took to his Twitter and celebrated the success of his Hollywood film Extraction. The Russo Brothers congratulated the Randeep on the film becoming the most-watched film on the leading OTT platform it originally streams on. Take a look at it here to know more.

Read Also | Randeep Hooda Moves Effortlessly While Training To Excel 'Gatka'; Watch Video

Russo Brothers congratulate Randeep Hooda

On July 16, the Highway actor took to his Twitter and shared a photo. in this photo, he shared the stats that revealed his film Extraction was the highest watched film on Netflix to date. While Chris Hemsworth played the main lead in the film, Randeep was seen in a very important role. The fight scene of this duo from the film was loved by fans. Take a look at the Kick actor's tweet here.

Read Also | Randeep Hooda Signs With Hollywood Talent Agency For Representation In West

After he shared this tweet, the Avengers: Endgame directors and the screenplay writes of Extraction congratulated Randeep and Chris for their success. The Russo Brothers took to their social media and expressed that thew actors had done really good work. Take a look at the tweet here.

Amazing work 👏 👏 👏 — Russo Brothers (@Russo_Brothers) July 16, 2020

Read Also | Randeep Hooda Finds A Piece Of His Soul In Horse Riding, Writes A Two-liner Poem

Russo Brothers are well known in the pop culture for directing four MCU movies that are Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, and Avengers: Infinity War. They also directed that highest-grossing film of all time, Avengers: Endgame. On the work front, they will now be working on a film titled Cherry. this film will star MCU actors like Tom Holand. It was reported that not the duo is teaming up with Robert Downey Jr for an upcoming film.

Read Also | Randeep Hooda May Begin Shooting In Lucknow Soon, Producer Says "location Is The Hero"

On work Front

Randeep will be seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. But the film has not been completed due to the pandemic. It was reported that the film will release after everything is back to normal.

Radhe will star Salman Khan in the lead role. Disha Patani and Jackie Shroff will also be seen in pivotal roles along with Randeep Hooda in the movie. It is reported that Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is an official remake of a Korean action flick titled The Outlaws.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.