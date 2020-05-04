Chris Hemsworth Opens Up About 'Extraction' Sequel, Says 'I'll Be Excited To Jump Into It'

Chris Hemsworth starrer Extraction has been the major talk of the town for days now. The Netflix film has opened to a highly positive review and is trending among the several recent releases. Recently, Chris Hemsworth took to Instagram to extend his gratitude towards his fans and also talk about his opinion on the Extraction sequel.

In the video, Chris Hemsworth thanked his fans for loving his movie Extraction. He said, “Hey, what’s up guys, I hope you’re doing well. I just want to say a massive thank you to everyone who checked out Extraction, you’ve made it the number one film on the planet right now.” He further praised the film and said, “And it looks like it’s going to be Netflix’s biggest feature film of all time, which is absolutely mind-blowing”.

Addressing the rumours regarding the sequel he said, “There’s been a lot of talk and questions about sequels and prequels and all sorts of things, and all I can say is who knows.” “But with this amount of support, it’s something I will be pretty stoked to jump back into," he continued. At the end of the video, he stated, “We are blown away by the response and the support. On behalf of myself, the Russo Brothers, Netflix, our director Sam Hargrave, thank you so much. We love you guys”.

Extraction is directed by Sam Hargrave and penned by Joe Russo. It features Chris Hemsworth along with several Indian actors that include Rudhraksh Jaiswal, Randeep Hooda, Golshifteh Farahani, and Pankaj Tripathi. The performances of these actors were praised by the critics. It was released on Netflix on April 24, 2020, and featured the Avengers actor in the role of Tyler Rake, a former SASR operator.

