Will There Be An 'Extraction 2' Starring Chris Hemsworth? Director Shares Details

Netflix's recent release Extraction has evidently taken the internet by storm as a number of fans are now discussing the film at length. Be it making memes of talking about the film's ambiguous ending, there have been a number of stories revolving around the Chris Hemsworth film. Director Sam Hargrave has talked about the film's ending now at lengths and also described whether the high-octane action film will get a sequel.

Also read: Did you know 'Extraction' director Sam Hargrave strapped himself to car for a chase scene?

Will there be a sequel to Extraction?

EXTRACTION

Chris Hemsworth plays a black market mercenary who accepts the most deadly extraction of his career. You’ll be knocked out by the unrelenting action and mind-blowing hand-to-hand combat acclaimed stuntman Sam Hargrave packs his directorial debut with. pic.twitter.com/CF0gWp027W — Netflix (@netflix) April 24, 2020

Also read: Mumbai Police has a hilarious take on Chris Hemsworth's 'Proman Dao' meme from Extraction

Recently while speaking to a leading entertainment portal in the USA, Sam Hargrave has revealed that the entire creative team behind Extraction has chosen to wait to see how fans react to the film. As per Hargrave, various different storylines have been discussed for a possible future film, for both sequel and prequel. Sam described this period after the release of the film as a wait to ensure that the audience has an 'appetite' for the characters and for Extraction. In conclusion, Sam Hargrave revealed that there is nothing concrete right now, there have been major discussions about broadening the Extraction cinematic universe and not limit it to just one film.

Also read: Randeep Hooda Turns Still From 'Extraction' Into Perfect Meme Material, See Pic

The action film Extraction has quickly climbed up the spot of No. 1 in various countries around the world on Netflix as fans are pouring out love for it. Though the reviews for it have been fairly mediocre, critics and audience members have unanimously praised the high-voltage action in Extraction. Since no official announcement about Extraction 2 has been made yet, it will be interesting to see what the Chris Hemsworth starter film franchise will bring next for fans.

Also read: Chris Hemsworth's 'Proman dao' scene in 'Extraction' leaves netizens delighted

Also read: Chris Hemsworth speaking Bangla in Netflix's 'Extraction' leaves netizens 'flipped'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.