‘Extraction’ Starring Chris Hemsworth Had An Alternate Ending? Read Details

Netflix's recent release Extraction is currently being loved by fans across the globe immensely. The high-voltage action-thriller film starring Chris Hemsworth, Rudhraksh Jaiswal, Pankaj Tripathi and Randeep Hooda has also taken over by storm on the internet where fans have been lauding the film with heaps of praise. But many fans have also asked answers to the film's ambiguous ending and whether the mysterious figure shown for a brief moment at the end of the film is actually that of Tyler Rake. Check out what the director has to say about it.

Extraction's alternate ending

As the film has released on Netflix, director Sam Hargrave, a former stunt coordinator has been talking about it at lengths. The director was speaking to a leading entertainment portal recently where he revealed that the film actually had a different ending than what viewers saw in the final cut. According to the director, in the original script, Tyler Rake's character actually did not survive.

According to Sam Hargrave, Chris Hemsworth's character at the end of the film actually complete his story arc by sacrificing his life as the mission he was on was fulfilled. But during the film's test screenings, the audience members did not like this ending as they wished for the character to live. The director revealed that he wasn't even surprised to know that a number of people wished for Chris Hemsworth's character to survive. Thus the film's ending was then slightly altered to showcase the scene of Ovi Mahajan's character emerging from the water and seeing a mysterious figure looking at him.

EXTRACTION

Chris Hemsworth plays a black market mercenary who accepts the most deadly extraction of his career. You’ll be knocked out by the unrelenting action and mind-blowing hand-to-hand combat acclaimed stuntman Sam Hargrave packs his directorial debut with. pic.twitter.com/CF0gWp027W — Netflix (@netflix) April 24, 2020

