Chris Hemsworth Starrer Extraction Likely To Have A Second Part?

Chris Hemsworth starrer Extraction has been the topic of discussion ever since its release on Netflix. There have been speculations about the action-packed drama having a sequel owing to the incomplete ending in the first movie. The director of Extraction, Sam Hargrave, recently confirmed that there have been discussions for Extraction 2.

Chris Hemsworth’s Extraction to have a second part?

The director of the action-drama Netflix film Extraction recently spoke to a leading entertainment portal about the possibility of a sequel. He revealed that the second part was not something that was discussed on the sets of the film. He indicated that the idea of a sequel came up along the way. He also shared that are in talks with Netflix on the subject. He pointed out that there has been a lot of confusion around the subject as the film is new. So the questions were about if Extraction could be a franchise and the answer was to be given by the audience and their responses.

About Extraction

Extraction is an action drama film that has been presented with a dash of suspense. The plot of the film revolves around a mission given to the lead character, Tyler Rake, where he is expected to free a child who has been kidnapped. Extraction has been directed by Sam Hargrave and the story of the film is based on the graphic novel, Ciudad. Extraction stars actors like Chris Hemsworth, Golshifteh Farahani, Rudhraksh Jaiswal, and Randeep Hooda in pivotal roles. The film is being particularly liked by the Indian audience as parts of the film were shot in Bangladesh and India. Have a look at the trailer of the Netflix special, Extraction, here.

