Extraction Review: Chris Hemsworth’s Netflix Thriller Has Some Unmissable Action Scenes

Extraction is one of the most awaited movies of 2020. The movie is an action thriller that will keep you entertained. It features Chris Hemsworth, Rudhraksh Jaiswal, David Harbour, Pankaj Tripathi, Manoj Bajpayee, Randeep Hooda and many more actors. The movie is all set to release on April 24, 2020. Take a look at the review of this movie.

ALSO READ | A Teeming, Violent Pre-pandemic World In 'Extraction'

Extraction movie review

The movie is a deal-breaker. However, it does not villainize its locale and, taken on its own merits, it is a polished, visually appealing and well-choreographed action-adventure movie. It also has some emotional scenes that might keep you entertained but you might also get bored with the continuous action scenes. the movie is for people who are hardcore lovers of action sequences. The movie also compares to previously released 6 Underground. The movie is directed by Sam Hargrave and is based on the comic Cuidad by Ande Parks, Joe Russo, Anthony Russo, Fernando Leon Gonzalez, and Eric Skillman.

ALSO READ | Chris Hemsworth's 'Extraction' Releasing Soon; Here's Everything You Need To Know About It

Story of the film

Chris Hemsworth plays the role of Tyler Rake in the movie. The movie is about the biggest drug lord in India versus the biggest drug lord in Bangladesh. Tyler Rake is on a mission to save the life of a boy, Ovi Mahajan (Rudhraksh Jaiswal). He kills a couple of bad guys to rescue the boy and over time, they develop an emotional bond. Fans have already taken over social media to talk about the movie.

The interesting part about the film

One of the fighting scenes between Randeep Hooda and Chris Hemsworth is a must-see. Chris Hemsworth also said that he has put more work in this film than in Avengers: Endgame, where he was seen playing the role of Thor. The movie has some serious action sequences that will keep you on the edge of your seat. This Netflix original action film is also the directorial debut of MCU stunt coordinator Sam Hargrave.

ALSO READ | Chris Hemsworth Chased By Indian Fan On Bike, Jokes "now He Does My Stunts"

Here is the trailer of the Netflix movie

ALSO READ | Chris Hemsworth 'overwhelmed' After Knowing How Popular Marvel Films Were In India

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.